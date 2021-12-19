ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Visits The 'Happiest Place On Earth' With Fiancé Travis Barker

WHAS 11
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a wonderful Christmas time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer took a trip to Disneyland on Dec. 18 to enjoy the holiday festivities. The reality TV star and the musician were joined by Reign Disick - - Kourtney’s son...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Inside the Magic

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Closes Down’ Disneyland Ride

Even celebrities can’t resist visiting the Happiest Place on Earth. Although the Disney Parks and Resorts across the world are made for everyone to enjoy, celebrities just can’t seem to get enough of that Disney magic. From Marvel’s Chris Evans (Captain America), and Kylie Jenner (Keeping Up With The Kardashians), as well as rap icons like Travis Scott and Kanye West, all kinds of stars are spotted at Disney every year. And speaking of the Kardashians, Kourtney, the oldest of the three Kardashian sisters was recently seen taking a family trip to Disneyland with fiance Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Joins Pete Davidson For Dinner And A Movie In Staten Island

It’s Saturday Night in Staten Island with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the comedian had a date night in his hometown on Dec. 18. The pair were spotted by fans at the Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas around 6pm. Keeping it casual for their outing, the 41-year-old reality TV star rocked a black puffer coat. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star sported a light floral-printed puffer jacket. Fans captured the duo walking side by side in the theatre.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thehendersonnews.com

Avril Lavigne: Travis Barker understands how to be a 'good partner'

Avril Lavigne has praised Travis Barker for being a "good partner" after teaming up with him for her latest single. The 37-year-old singer is returning to the music world for the first time since 2019 with new song 'Bite Me' and has collaborated with the Blink-182 drummer through his label DTA Records.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Earth#Christmas#Poosh#Instagram Stories
92.9 NIN

Social Media Reacts to Kris Jenner Releasing a Cover of ‘Jingle Bells’ Featuring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner is apparently now a singer, and no this isn't a fever dream!. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Jenner surprised everyone with the release of her cover of the Christmas classic, "Jingle Bells." She enlisted the help of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and future son-in-law Travis Barker to be featured on the track. The single artwork featured a younger Jenner in a red gown by a fireplace with stockings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Elite Daily

Kourtney And Travis' Jingle Bells Cover With Kris Jenner Is Everything

When it comes to classic Christmas songs, the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows their stuff, and they just shared your next holiday banger. On Thursday, Dec. 23, Kris Jenner dropped a surprise cover for the holiday season, and she got some help from her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Check out Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner’s cover of “Jingle Bells” because it’s a festive bop.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Scott Disick enjoys beach vacay with yet another model in her 20s, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021, starting with this unsurprising news… Scott Disick has been linked another model significantly younger than him. The reality TV star is spending time with a woman from his past: model Bella Banos. On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 — more than a year after they were last seen together in public — the pair were snapped hanging out on the beach in St. Barts. (The 38-year-old father of three and the 25-year-old beauty were first linked back in 2017.) Meanwhile, People magazine reported on Dec. 20 that, according to a source, Scott's most recent ex, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is finally "open to dating again" three months after their September split. "It has to be the right person. She hasn't closed herself off at all to dating, it'll just never be with Scott again," said the source, adding that the model "is not opposed to dating someone in the spotlight" and "age is not a problem for her." Explained the insider, "She can date someone younger or someone older. It's not a deal-breaker. … She is taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship but is having fun hanging out with guys and finding something new. She's done with Scott and she'd be fine never speaking to him again and her parents are happy about that. … She's just focusing on herself right now and is in a really good place because of it."
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Travis Barker Outs Himself as a Foot Guy

Whether you wanted to or not, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have made it abundantly clear that they are madly in love. Over the course of the year, the recently engaged couple has become infamous for their egregiously flagrant displays of public affection. From making out at another person's wedding to giving each other tattoos and gifting custom vagina-scented candles, it's gotten to the point where even Kris Jenner has had to admit that it's all a bit much. But despite everyone's desire for them to tone down it down, Barker and Kardashian have shown no signs of ending their aggressive displays of heterosexuality any time soon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker & Kourtney Send Love To His Daughter On Her 16th Birthday — Watch

Alabama Barker turned 16 on Dec. 24, and she was showered with love by her dad, Travis Barker, and his fiance, Kourtney Kardashian. Travis Barker’s youngest child is officially 16 years old. Alabama Barker celebrated her 16th birthday on Christmas Eve 2021, and Travis and Kourtney Kardashian made sure their home was decked out for her. They both posted videos of the decorations on Instagram. The main room of the house was filled with silver balloons, including balloons that spelled out Alabama’s name and the number 16.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Could Have Been Lovers in a Past Life, According to a Celebrity Astrologer

Even though there's no denying that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are 100% ... something, there are still some people who are questioning exactly what's going on. Well, according to astrologer Aliza Kelly, whose latest episode of People's Celebrity Astrology Investigation gets deep into the inner workings of Kim's latest fling (or is it more?), whether they're in it for a long time or a good time, there's an undeniable cosmic connection between the reality star and SNL funnyman.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy