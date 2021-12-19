Can he recover? Joe Biden faces new perils over Joe Manchin and rise of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus is raging through Washington, D.C., which on Wednesday registered the highest per-capita rate of daily new cases in the country. At the White House, both President JOE BIDEN and VP KAMALA HARRIS had close contacts this week with staffers who later tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement Wednesday night, Harris spokesperson SYMONE SANDERS revealed that an aide who staffed Harris throughout the day Tuesday tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning despite testing negative in the days beforehand. (Both Biden and Harris subsequently tested negative after their potential exposures.) Meanwhile, White House reporters have been told by the White House Correspondents Association to stay away from the briefing room if they can.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO