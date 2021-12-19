ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Can he recover? Joe Biden faces new perils over Joe Manchin and rise of COVID-19

By Susan Page, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden’s backers used to compare...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s testing mess

The novel coronavirus is raging through Washington, D.C., which on Wednesday registered the highest per-capita rate of daily new cases in the country. At the White House, both President JOE BIDEN and VP KAMALA HARRIS had close contacts this week with staffers who later tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement Wednesday night, Harris spokesperson SYMONE SANDERS revealed that an aide who staffed Harris throughout the day Tuesday tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning despite testing negative in the days beforehand. (Both Biden and Harris subsequently tested negative after their potential exposures.) Meanwhile, White House reporters have been told by the White House Correspondents Association to stay away from the briefing room if they can.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Fox News

Biden's new COVID plan exposes a red state-blue state divide

During his Tuesday address to the nation on COVID-19, President Joe Biden was asked whether the delay in widespread distribution of at-home tests to Americans was a failure. The president responded that it wasn’t, adding "COVID is spreading so rapidly, if you notice, it just happened almost overnight in the last month."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Joe Manchin; conservative beliefs; COVID information

Thank you Sen. Manchin. I only wish that either of our two senators had the courage to oppose the massive spending bills being pushed by the administration. This week, I was accused of “penning hysterical letters every week.” Of regurgitating the pablum of Fox’s professional liars, Ingraham and Hannity; of keeping people scared, angry and prepped for violence. I was characterized as a pawn of Fox’s Ingraham and Hannity. I would say that I’m more of a “Rush” devotee, with a little of Glenn Beck sprinkled in.
LOVELAND, CO
observer-me.com

Joe Manchin put a lump of coal in Joe Biden’s stocking

President Joe Biden isn’t exactly having a good time lately. Since the beginning of November, there has not been a single public poll that has shown him with an approval rating above 50 percent, and in fact, a total of seven national polls have shown him with an approval rating in the mid-to-high 30 percent range. FiveThirtyEight currently places Biden’s aggregate approval rating at 43.6 percent, and his disapproval at 51.7 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Biden tries a harsher COVID message

With the Omicron variant on the rise in the United States, the Biden administration decided Friday to dispense with politeness. "For the unvaccinated," Jeff Zients, the White House COVID coordinator, said, "you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Telegraph

Joe Biden will not place US in Covid lockdown despite rising omicron cases

Joe Biden launched America's plan to combat omicron which will include handing out 500 million free Covid-19 tests, deploying hundreds of military medical personnel to hospitals, and setting up government testing sites. Mr Biden decided against imposing restrictions on domestic flights, meaning Americans can travel to spend Christmas with their...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy