'SNL': Paul Rudd joined by Tom Hanks, Tina Fey as COVID forces scaled-down show

By Brie Stimson
 3 days ago

“Saturday Night Live” became the latest casualty of the coronavirus and its highly contagious omicron variant this weekend, following the Radio City Rockettes and several Broadway shows in scaling back or shutting down completely in New York City,. While the last new “SNL” episode of 2021 wasn’t completely...

