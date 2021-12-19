ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Bubba Wallace gives back with toy drive

By Chase Wilhelm
mrn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spirit of the holiday season, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was on-hand at zMAX Dragway for his Live to Be Different Foundation’s second annual toy drive. As the inclement weather stayed at bay, Wallace gathered some family and friends, including his fiancee Amanda Carter and sister Brittany Wallace,...

www.mrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mrn.com

Carl Edwards praises Brad Keselowski

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards, who spent the bulk of his career driving for Jack Roush, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that he was eager to see Brad Keselowski leave his imprint on the new RFK Racing operation. The 42-year-old retired fan favorite spent 12 full-time seasons...
MOTORSPORTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Community gives BIG to FOX 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Port City never ceases to amaze us when it comes to giving. Just like they've done every year, they've helped meet the need for our FOX10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive. We started bright and early Friday morning collecting toys at the Walmart on the Beltline....
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Carter
Person
Bubba Wallace
Laurinburg Exchange

Toy drive success

Church Community Services’ Christmas Cheer volunteers Robin Monk Bridges and Sue Kolbaka accept the delivery of a donation of toys Monday from Parks and Recreation Athletic Program Supervisor Edmund Locklear. The toy drive was held by FSA Softball Toys for Tots. The toys will be distributed to many children in Scotland County this Christmas.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
foxbaltimore.com

Holiday of Hope Toy Drive

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Holiday of Hope Toy Driving is wrapping up this week, but organizers still need your help. It's a unique way to give back while getting to meet some of your favorite local athletes. Kris Ruhling joins us live to discuss the project.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Volunteers#Christmas#Inclement Weather#Charity
monvalleyindependent.com

‘Tows’ for Tots Toy Drive

Bujanowski Towing & Recovery of North Charleroi participated in the 6th Annual Tows for Tots Toy Drive. This drive helps make Christmas brighter for kids 18 and younger all around the Pittsburgh region. Newly elected Charleroi Councilman Larry Celaschi, Twilight Councilman John Otto, Charleroi Mayor-Elect Gregg Doerfler and Charleroi Councilman-elect Joe Smith donated two children’s ATV riding toys. Shown standing behind their toy donations are Celaschi, Otto and Doerfler. Below them, from left, are Bruce Bujanoski, Smith and Nick Bujanoski.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
laprensatexas.com

Comfort Cafe Toy Drive

La Prensa Texas has jumped on board with the Comfort Cafe, Serenity Star, and the honorable Judge Rosie Gonzalez for their generous toy drive for Rosie’s Gracious Hearts. Rosie’s Gracious Heart is a dream that came to mind in November of 2016 after the tragic passing of Rosie. She had worked with children with special needs for over 30 years for the Northside Independent School District. Rosie had a servant’s heart, always giving of her time, loving life, showed compassion to the children she worked with as well as others. She loved life, her heart continues to live on through the blessings that are shared with others through this organization. We may have lost her physically here with us, but her memory and legacy will live on with Rosie’s Gracious Heart. The mission of Rosie’s Gracious Heart is to provide support and services to individuals with special needs and seniors through programs and community resources.
COMFORT, TX
alabamanews.net

Magical Christmas Toy Drive Inspires Giving in Selma

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive inspires an 11 year old boy in Selma — to create a toy drive and giveaway of his own. Aydan Evans has collected dozens of Christmas toys to hand out to children who are less fortunate than he is. “I thought like, if they...
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 11 and 41

94.9 The Wolf Toy Drive

Kennewick, WA- 94.9 The Wolf radio host, Jen Little and her two sons Jazz and Jackson, spent their day giving toys kids in the local hospitals. When Jazz was much younger, he spent a couple holidays in the hospital and remembered what it was like for him this time of year. Now, he wants to give back and brighten up the holidays for the kids that can’t be home this season.
KENNEWICK, WA
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway’s sale is finalized

GLADEVILLE – Dover Motorsports’ sale of Nashville Superspeedway to Charlotte, NC-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. was finalized Wednesday. The sale was announced on Nov. 9, but because Dover Motorsports is publicly traded, it awaited approval by stockholders and regulators. The finalization is significant because a previously announced sale of...
GLADEVILLE, TN
delawarepublic.org

Dover International Speedway officially sold

The sale of Dover International Speedway is complete. It was announced just last month that Speedway Motorsports would acquire Dover Motorsports for $3.61 a share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million. The sale also includes Dover Motorsports’ other property, Nashville Superspeedway, adding Dover and Nashville...
DOVER, DE
FanSided

NASCAR: The massive deal that led to one small change

One of Petty GMS Motorsports’ announcements would not have been possible if not for another major acquisition ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this month, it was announced that GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher paid $19.1 million for a majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports in a deal that included both of Richard Petty Motorsports’ charters for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bob Keselowski, 1951-2021

Bob Keselowski, a former ARCA Menards Series champion and Camping World Series competitor and father of NASCAR Cup Series star Brad Keselowski, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. “Bob Keselowski was a true racer whose determination and love of the sport embodied the NASCAR...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Bob Keselowski, NASCAR Truck Series Pioneer, Dies at 70

NASCAR Truck Series pioneer Bob Keselowski has passed away at the age of 70-years-old. Keselowski was a pioneer in NASCAR in so many respects. Perhaps his biggest pioneering moment was his early days as a driver in the Camping World Truck Series. His son, Brad, also sent out a beautiful...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy