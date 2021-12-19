Bubba Wallace gives back with toy drive

La Prensa Texas has jumped on board with the Comfort Cafe, Serenity Star, and the honorable Judge Rosie Gonzalez for their generous toy drive for Rosie’s Gracious Hearts. Rosie’s Gracious Heart is a dream that came to mind in November of 2016 after the tragic passing of Rosie. She had worked with children with special needs for over 30 years for the Northside Independent School District. Rosie had a servant’s heart, always giving of her time, loving life, showed compassion to the children she worked with as well as others. She loved life, her heart continues to live on through the blessings that are shared with others through this organization. We may have lost her physically here with us, but her memory and legacy will live on with Rosie’s Gracious Heart. The mission of Rosie’s Gracious Heart is to provide support and services to individuals with special needs and seniors through programs and community resources.

