Orchestra Update December 19

Celebrate the holiday season by "Sharing the Magic" of the Barber Christmas Ball. Dance the night away with continuous music from Stiletto Fire, a dance and show band from Detroit, Michigan and entertainment by Tony B. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, tasty desserts, free soft drinks and two cocktails per person (cash bar also available.) Complimentary valet parking. Reservations $95 per person. Proceeds benefit services for children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities or behavioral health challenges at the Barber National Institute.
Comments / 0