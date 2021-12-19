ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Orchestra Update December 19

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

Happy Holidays to everyone! We wish you all a...

arlington.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
eriereader.com

Barber Christmas Ball

Celebrate the holiday season by "Sharing the Magic" of the Barber Christmas Ball. Dance the night away with continuous music from Stiletto Fire, a dance and show band from Detroit, Michigan and entertainment by Tony B. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, tasty desserts, free soft drinks and two cocktails per person (cash bar also available.) Complimentary valet parking. Reservations $95 per person. Proceeds benefit services for children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities or behavioral health challenges at the Barber National Institute.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra#Happy Holidays#Holiday Season
wjon.com

FREE CHRISTMAS TOY GIVEAWAY

Reaching out to children with a Christmas present on behalf of the needy. For Children newborn to age 18 years old. Must pre-register online to receive gift at: carolynhagenministries.com.
ADVOCACY
Amancay Tapia

Should Christmas Holidays End January 6th?

While on Christmas Eve, many children will be going to bed hoping to be on Santa’s nice list and looking forward to waking up the next morning to loads of presents underneath the Christmas tree, this tradition is not so strong in countries where the Three Wise Men are more celebrated than Father Christmas.
visitwinterpark.com

Winter Park Christmas 2021

It’s no secret that the merriest of Christmases are always the white ones, but if you happen to live somewhere the snow doesn’t fall, it just makes sense that you spend it somewhere it does. Perhaps we could suggest that you spend it in Winter Park in one of our well-appointed holiday hideaways? Offering everything that makes Christmas the most popular holiday (including the snow) and a few surprises that Winter Park frequent visitors may not even know, spending the holiday with us practically guarantees that this Winter Park Christmas 2021 will be one you will never forget! This guide to Winter Park and everything wonderful will ensure your winter break will be the merriest.
WINTER PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wymt.com

Visit this Winter Wonderland and Get in the Christmas Spirit!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Pikeville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Pikeville, visit https://www.facebook.com/visitpikeville. The whole family will enjoy Winterfest Ice Skating in beautiful Downtown Pikeville! City Park will...
PIKEVILLE, KY
BGR.com

Christmas Eve and NYE aren’t federal holidays, but will feel like it in 2021

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more 2021 has been another exhausting year as the COVID pandemic continues to disrupt life around the world. Just when it looked like we could have a relatively normal holiday season, the Omicron variant appeared. Now we’re all making difficult decisions about where to go and what to do over Christmas and New Year’s. To complicate matters further, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday this year. Therefore, most businesses and federal offices will observe the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively. But...
CHRISTMAS
thejenatimes.net

Brighten holiday season with Christmas Cactus

The holidays have arrived and so has the Christmas cactus. Set this favorite holiday plant in a basket, decorative pot or foil wrap and it will be ready to give as a gift or add to your holiday décor. With proper care this holiday favorite can flower for four to eight weeks and grow for decades, becoming a family heirloom handed down from one generation to the next. The plant sold as a Christmas…
GARDENING
Liberal First

Christmas coming to Plains

Late fall and early winter are in the air, and snowflakes are common this time of year in Southwest Kansas. Thus far, the last quarter of 2021 has seen very little of the white stuff in the area, but this coming Sunday, the Meade County community of Plains will feature the precipitation as part of the theme for the annual Christmasing in Plains celebration sponsored by the town’s Lions Club.
PLAINS, KS
985thesportshub.com

10 Gifts Your Teenager Will Love This Holiday Season

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
KIDS
vanceairscoop.com

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular set for Dec. 30

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be at Stride Bank Center on Dec. 30. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance start at $35 for reserved seats. Other price levels are $49 for select, $65 for premium, $79 for platinum and $179 for VIP. Tickets are available at stridebankcenter.com. The performance will...
ENTERTAINMENT
kensingtonvoice.com

Kensington organizations celebrate the holiday season with Santa Claus, the Grinch, and shopping

The holiday season officially arrived in the Kensington area on Dec. 4 with winter festivities and a holiday market. The Harrowgate Civic Association hosted its first annual Winter Wonderland festival in Harrowgate Park, and over on Somerset Street between Frankford Avenue and Coral Street, the NKCDC’s Holiday Market welcomed shoppers looking to buy local.
FESTIVAL
Outsider.com

Couple Turns House Into Christmas ‘Fairyland’ for Local Kids

A retired couple turns their home into a “fairyland” just in time for the holidays. The house is a spectacular sight full of Christmas cheer. There’s no such thing as too many Christmas decorations. A retired couple in the United Kingdom agrees with this statement. May and Rod Proctor have transformed their home into a Christmas “fairyland,” displaying lights and decor galore!
RELATIONSHIPS
buckscountyherald.com

Christmas at Aldie Mansion

Christmas at Aldie, presented by the Heritage Conservancy, took place Dec. 5 in Doylestown. Christmas at Aldie featured a holiday-themed cocktail and dinner from Jeffrey A. Miller Catering, as well as festive music and decor.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy