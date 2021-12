The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Today’s cases consist of two visitors and 15 residents. Of the 17 new cases, three are children and 14 are adults. Eleven of the cases are related to travel – nine mainland and two interisland. The remaining six cases are considered community-acquired. One of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or is tied to an active cluster. The remaining five cases have no known source of infection, including two whom investigators have been unable to reach after repeated attempts or who have refused to provide information.

