Obituaries

Ingrid L. Abraham, 81

By Tomon Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Ingrid L. Abraham, 81 of Wayne Township passed...

Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
WSJM

Lilburn N. Robinson

Lilburn N. Robinson, 85 of Coloma, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8th at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. After the service everyone is invited to remain at the church for a time of food and fellowship.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Florida State
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
WSJM

Beulah May Brown

Beulah May Brown, 72 of Benton Harbor, MI made her transition on December 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the 5th of 11 children born on January 31, 1949, in Armorel, Arkansas to the late JB and Izona Brown. Beulah, known to many as ‘Tiny’ received that name...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
peakofohio.com

Erica Lynn Ordean

Erica Lynn Ordean, age 20, of De Graff, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department in Bellefontaine. Erica was born on June 5, 2001, in Florence, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Jessica and William Turley of DeGraff, Eric A. Ordean of St. Marys, Ohio, and Kristi VanOver of North Lewisburg, Ohio. She is also survived by maternal grandparents: Penny and Gary Pond, and Eugene Pusey, all of De Graff, L. Nadine Molinaro and Lyle Turley, both of Pickerington, Ohio; paternal grandparents: Richard and Starlene Ordean of St. Marys; siblings: Christopher Ordean, Elizabeth and Robert Smith, Leah Harrel, Kelsey Traylor, and Hailee Tipton; and nieces and nephews: Theodore Smith, Katie Smith, Austin Smith, Isabella Smith, and Peysley Pence.
DE GRAFF, OH
Natchitoches Times

RONNIE WAYNE QUICK

A service to honor the life of Mr. Ronnie Wayne Quick will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Ashland Baptist Church with Bro. Lindle Stewart officiating and Bro. Stuart Toms assisting. Burial will follow at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Ashland Baptist Church.
CHESTNUT, LA
wbiw.com

Paul Reid

Paul Reid, 52, of Bloomington passed away on December 15, 2021, at 11:25 p.m. at McCormick’s Creek Healthcare in Spencer. He was born on July 29, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois to Pete and Joan (Summers) Reid. Paul was an automotive mechanic. Survivors include his son, Caleb (Cindy) Reid of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
royalexaminer.com

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser (1961 – 2021)

”Big” Gary Lee Smelser, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Big Gary was born on May 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Lee and Irene Smelser. Big Gary was happily married to the love of his...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NRVNews

Fisher, Robert Andrew

Robert Andrew Fisher “Buddy”, 84 of Rich Creek, VA departed this life December 17, 2021 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Narrows, Virginia on October 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Virgil and Claudine Dent Fisher. Buddy spent his life in service...
RICH CREEK, VA
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 12-16-21

12/07/2021 James E Avery Jr and Dawn Avery to Tanner K Falk, 23137 West Reinman Road, $187,000. 12/09/2021 Kimberly K Lacer, Kendra S Keppler, Kelli Lacer, And Kara Magrum to Dawn R Avery and James E Avery Jr, 6127 North Reinman Road, $258,000. 12/09/2021 Estate of Kenneth L Mapes to...
PORT CLINTON, OH
bowienewsonline.com

Leo Douglas Durham

BOWIE – Leo Douglas Durham, 83, Bowie, TX, died on Dec. 11, 2021. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with the Rev. Roger Bishop officiating. Pallbearers include Scott Bishop, Phillip Palmer, Shane Cornelison, Chris Cornelison, Trent Cornelison, Trevor Cornelison and honorary pallbearer, Doug Murphy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
Weirton Daily Times

Donation

Wal-Mart Distribution Center No. 7017 in Wintersville has donated $2,500 to the Utica Shale Academy. The academy is a dropout-prevention and recovery school serving students in Columbiana, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Mahoning counties. It provides individual instruction, as well as various career pathways for students, including more than 25 Ohio Industry Recognized Credentials. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Bill Watson, academy superintendent; Paul Heffner, human resources manager for Wal-Mart; Carter Hill, academy director of operations; and Michael Skrinjar, academy intervention specialist.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WSJM

Stephen E. Mueller

Stephen E. Mueller,71, of Stevensville, Michigan passed away on December 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 4:24 PM.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
977wmoi.com

Dashazjna Yovette Taylor

Ms. Dashazjna Yovette Taylor, 31, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:25 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born the daughter of Raylynn Taylor and David Hall on September 28, 1990, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised by her mother, Raylynn and father Keith Cunningham.
GALESBURG, IL
Natchez Democrat

Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS

