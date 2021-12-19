ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Robot Density Nearly Doubles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Federation of Robotics’ (IFR) 2021 World Robot Statistics report shows a quickening acceleration of robot adoption by industry all around the world. The robot density metric—robots per 10,000 employees—jumped from 66 to 2015 to 126 just five years later. IFR reports that on a...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Space Robotics Market Outlook 2022 Research, Insights & Revenue Share By || Altius Space Machines, Astrobotic Technology, Olis Robotics

The Global Space Robotics Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Space Robotics market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Space Robotics Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Robotic Process Automation Market to Grow at 29.5% CAGR during 2021 - 2029

“Global Robotic Process Automation Market By Offering (Solutions, Services (Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Others)); By Deployment (Cloud, On- Premise); By Organization Size (Small and Medium Organizations, Large organization); By Platform (Desktop, Web, Mobile); By Department (Finance and Accounting, Contact Center, IT, HR, Legal, Others); By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Government, Others); By Region (North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America), Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)) - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2029”, published by AMI.
MARKETS
ptonline.com

Rosti Group’s Malaysia Molding Site Achieves ISO13485 Certification

Rosti Group announced that its Malaysia injection molding facility has achieved ISO13485 certification, clearing the way for medical device manufacturing at the site. The 5000-m² (approx. 54,000-ft2) facility is Rosti’s fourth plant to attain ISO13485, following China, Romania and Poland. In addition to injection molding, printing, assembly, process...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Robot#World Robot Statistics#Ifr#Japanese
imore.com

Apple nearly doubled its market share with the HomePod mini

Apple has doubled its share of the smart speaker market. The release of the HomePod mini is driving Apple's performance. Apple's HomePod mini is doing better than probably anyone thought. According to new data from Strategy Analytics, Apple nearly doubled its share of the smart speaker market with its tiny...
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Moving toward the first flying humanoid robot

Researchers at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) have recently been exploring a fascinating idea, that of creating humanoid robots that can fly. To efficiently control the movements of flying robots, objects or vehicles, however, researchers require systems that can reliably estimate the intensity of the thrust produced by propellers, which allow them to move through the air.
ENGINEERING
nextbigfuture.com

Vertical Semiconductor Energy Breakthrough Like Over Week Per Cellphone Charge

IBM and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET). This collaborative approach to innovation makes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceBlog.com

MIT engineers produce the world’s longest flexible fiber battery

Researchers have developed a rechargeable lithium-ion battery in the form of an ultra-long fiber that could be woven into fabrics. The battery could enable a wide variety of wearable electronic devices, and might even be used to make 3D-printed batteries in virtually any shape. The researchers envision new possibilities for...
ENGINEERING
