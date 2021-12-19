ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

COVID-19 cluster reported among graduate students

By MICHELLE LIMPE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity affiliates announced a surge in COVID-19 cases among graduate students in the past week in an email to the Hopkins community on Dec. 17. Despite this, the administrators affirmed that Hopkins will not be changing its current COVID-19 prevention protocols in their email. “We continue to see no...

www.jhunewsletter.com

Related
CNN

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

(CNN) Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually...
COLLEGES
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky universities report high vaccination rates among students, staff, faculty

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Major universities around Kentucky are reporting relatively high COVID-19 vaccination rates among students, faculty and staff. University of Kentucky and University of Louisville above 90%. Statistics include students, faculty and staff. Partially or fully vaccinated counted among totals. Western Kentucky at 89%. University of Kentucky President...
KENTUCKY STATE
captimes.com

MMSD surpasses 1,000 COVID cases among students, staff this year

The Madison Metropolitan School District set its semester high for COVID-19 cases and close contacts among students and staff over the past week for the second week in a row. According to the district’s public case count, updated each Wednesday, 142 students and staff tested positive from Dec. 8-15, with 963 identified as close contacts. Both are above the records of 130 and 706 set the previous week.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson reports 27 new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday; 49 active cases among community members

Emerson reported 27 new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, the same day college officials announced 49 active cases amongst the Emerson community. The unprecedented surge comes as statewide cases have skyrocketed to levels not seen since last winter–when almost no Massachusetts residents were vaccinated against COVID-19. Also on Wednesday, the Boston Public Health Commission announced that the Omicron variant of the virus had been detected in three “young adults” in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
uga.edu

STUDENT AFFAIRS GRADUATE ASSISTANTSHIPS

UGA Student Affairs is committed to serving as an educational laboratory for graduate students pursuing careers in Student Affairs, however, all students enrolled in or applying to a master’s-level graduate degree program offered at the University of Georgia are eligible to apply for graduate assistantships through this process. The...
Cornell Daily Sun

COVID-19 Update: Cornell Reports Record-High 469 Active Student Cases

As Cornell students now navigate both in-person and online final exams, cases have skyrocketed to a record-high 469 active student cases on campus — the highest number of positives on the Ithaca campus since the start of the pandemic. These 469 cases are as of Sunday data, updated on...
ITHACA, NY
wlvr.org

Most COVID-19 infections in Bethlehem schools are among unvaccinated students

In the Bethlehem Area School District, the majority of middle and high school students who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last month are unvaccinated, according to figures compiled by the district. Of the 120 COVID-19 cases found in middle and high school students from November through early December,...
EDUCATION
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

University will require booster shots for those engaged in on-campus activity

Yesterday, the University announced that Hopkins affiliates who work or study at its U.S. campuses will be required to get a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 1 Affiliates will need to upload documentation of their booster shot in the University’s Vaccine Management System. In interviews with The News-Letter, students expressed support for the mandate, and shared concerns about rising cases associated with the omicron variant.
COLLEGES
HeySoCal

Report: COVID-19 only making university transfers for community college students more difficult

The RP Group, a research and education-focused non-profit, recently announced its new research brief, “Students Speak: Understanding the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Their Transfer Journeys.“. California Community Colleges (CCC) serves about two million students annually. Each year, an average of 50,000 transfer-eligible students complete all or most...
COLLEGES
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Majority of Intersession courses move online amid nationwide COVID-19 surge

In light of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases rise around the country, the University announced on Dec. 22 that most Intersession classes have moved online and the majority of students will not be able to return to on-campus residence halls before Jan. 18. According to the University, in-person research and work will not be impacted by this change.
COLLEGES
WLOS.com

COVID-19 cluster identified at North Henderson High School

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County health officials say a COVID-19 cluster has been identified at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) say the health department found five students have lab-confirmed cases of the virus that were epidemiologically linked. "We are working in close coordination...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
CBS Sacramento

CSU Schools To Implement COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Requirement For Students And Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California State University campuses will be joining University of California schools in requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff. The CSU system announced their booster vaccine requirement on Wednesday. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. Students and staff at CSU campuses will now need to get their booster by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of their original vaccination. The UC system announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Several UC schools have also announced that they will be switching back to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter term. CSU schools – who are on a semester system and start their winter term later in January – have not detailed plans to start with online classes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
WDSU

University of Mississippi suspends 2nd frat over hazing

A second fraternity at the University of Mississippi has been suspended until 2025 after violating the university’s policy against hazing. The chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity was notified that it is suspended until Jan. 1, 2025. That's according to the assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
COLLEGES
Town Square LIVE News

DSU: Spring classes will start as virtual; return to campus delayed 2 weeks

Delaware State students will need booster vaccinations before they are allowed to return to campus in 2022.   Citing the significant increase in in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, Delaware State University on Thursday said that it would delay the return to campus by two weeks and that students must be vaccinated and boosted to be on campus. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

