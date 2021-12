MARTIN (November 29) – The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold fall commencement in three separate in-person ceremonies December 10-11 on the Martin campus in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Commencement times are 6 p.m., Friday, December 10, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11. Tickets are required to enter the Elam Center, and masks are encouraged but not required. Doors will open 45 minutes before each ceremony begins. Guests are asked to clear Skyhawk Arena for cleaning within 30 minutes after each ceremony ends.

