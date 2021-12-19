ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See LeAnn Rimes's Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Photo From 'Meet Your Makers Showdown'

By Chaise Sanders
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeAnn Rimes is co-hosting a craft competition series called Meet Your Makers...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

countryliving.com

How to Watch and Stream LeAnn Rimes's Virtual Christmas Concert Tonight

It looks like we all somehow made it to the nice list this Christmas because Santa's giving us an early present and it goes by the name of LeAnn Rimes!. Just ahead of her upcoming studio album titled God's Work that's set to come out in early 2022, the One Way Ticket singer is giving fans yet another reason to look forward to a holly jolly Christmas: a live concert filled with your favorite, festive tunes as well as some of LeAnn's iconic hits from her long, successful career. It's not everyday you can enjoy a live performance from a Grammy-winning artist from the comfort of your own couch, so we're putting this on the top of our wishlist.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Meet Your Makers Showdown”

When Discovery+ has a new idea, they run with it. The network’s newest idea is a good one, too. It’s a show called “Meet Your Makers Showdown,” and it looks to be quite good. With some famous faces already on board, a concept that might be so much more fun than it sounds, and a lot of twists along the way, it seems the network already has a hit on its hands. If you’ve yet to hear much about this new show, we have some information for you right here.
TV SHOWS
pasadenanow.com

LeAnn Rimes to Kick Off Rose Parade

The 133rd Rose Parade will kick off with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced today. The Opening Spectacular will feature a re-mixed and re-mastered song created especially for the 2022 Rose Parade titled, “Throw My Arms Around the World.”. Rimes,...
PASADENA, CA
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Florence Pugh

Last week's episode of Hawkeye featured the highly-anticipated return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and this week continued the character's arc in the best way. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we find out what happened to Yelena during The Blip, but the episode featured a delightful encounter between Yelena and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Yelena breaks into Kate's apartment and makes macaroni and cheese, which they eat over an intense conversation about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Marvel fans are already obsessed with the duo, and it appears they're not alone. Based on their social media posts, Steinfeld and Pugh clearly enjoyed working together. In fact, Steinfeld just shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Pugh from the episode.
CELEBRITIES
Leann Rimes
Mark Montano
Chrissy Metz
Hello Magazine

David Beckham shares behind-the-scenes photos from his dad's wedding

David Beckham and his dad, Ted, have a very close relationship, evidenced by the fact that David was the best man at his wedding to new wife Hilary on Sunday. And on Tuesday, the football legend took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the magical day. In one photo, the loving son can be seen fixing his dad's tie before the ceremony, while the second one features him posing with his dad and new stepmother, who looked so regal in a gorgeous white dress.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Flash: Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

After years and years of speculation and development, DC's The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality. The film is set to take a multiversal approach on the DC universe, introducing new takes on iconic characters — including a new version of Supergirl portrayed by Sasha Calle. While we've only gotten brief glimpses of what Calle will be bringing to the character, it's safe to say there is a lot of hype surrounding her portrayal, with rumors even suggesting that she could be getting her own spinoff. Before that happens, however, we still have to see her debut in The Flash — and based on the most recent post from Calle, it looks like she's excited for that day to arrive. Calle recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos — latte art of the Supergirl emblem, and a photo of The Flash director Andy Muschietti — with the caption "can't wait to share her with you."
MOVIES
Collider

James Cameron Talks ‘Avatar 2,’ Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photos and Art

As Avatar 2 starts to inch closer, visionary director James Cameron is slowly teasing what we can expect from the first of four planned sequels to 2009’s motion capture powerhouse adventure Avatar. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron talked about what motivated him to shoot Avatar 2 the way he did, his expectations for the next installments, released some behind-the-scenes photos and images for the project that has been years in the making.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The best behind the scenes pictures from the set of Emily in Paris s2

When series 1 of Emily in Paris landed back in 2020 it was exactly the light relief we needed, which is why we couldn't be happier to get our next dose of joyous entertainment with season 2 of the Netflix show. From the outfits, the comedy and the *stunning* Parisian cityscapes, Emily in Paris is quite literally always the perfect escapism. So, throw yourself headfirst into full-blown E in P obsession, starting with the best behind the scenes photos from the set of the show. Enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES

