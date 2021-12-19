ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 People Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak At Evanston Church

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Six people were taken to area hospitals Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak at a church in Evanston.

At 12:40 p.m., Evanston firefighters were called to Mount Pisgah Ministry, at 1813-1815 Church St. on Evanston’s west side, for a report of an unresponsive toddler.

Firefighters found the carbon monoxide detectors going off, and discovered carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million at the church. A total of 11 people required medical attention at the scene, and six were taken to area hospitals, while five declined transport.

All of those who were hospitalized were stabilized.

Churchgoers helped the child for whom the fire department was first called, and who had appeared to pass out.

“So we had to resuscitate her – me and this other person – so we were just trying to get her back, and she eventually came back too. But it took about five, 10 minutes, and I think her breathing had stopped.”

Firefighters ordered everyone outside as they ventilated the building.

Early reports suggest the carbon monoxide leak came from the furnaces. The gas company NICOR is investigating to rule out additional sources.

The Evanston Fire Department reminded residents to have their heating units serviced and make sure their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working properly.

