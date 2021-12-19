ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Seattle Seahawks NFL game in Canada? Don't count out Alberta sites

By John Kryk - Toronto Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Seattle Seahawks should play a regular-season home...

FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
ESPN

Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett activated from COVID-19 list after 1-game absence

The Seattle Seahawks have activated leading wide receiver Tyler Lockett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. Lockett missed the Seahawks' 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday after landing on the list last Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll lamented his absence after Seattle managed only 214 yards of offense while quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 1 of 11 passes of 10-plus air yards.
NFL
Three WSU players opt out of Sun Bowl to prep for NFL draft

PULLMAN, Wash.– The Cougs will be down three star players at the Sun Bowl this New Year’s Eve. Instead of ending the season at the bowl game in El Paso, they’ll be getting ready for the NFL draft. We’re talking about running back Max Borghi,
NFL
Qantas Sees Potential In Flying To Seattle

Seattle is on the radar at Qantas as the airline reboots its international flying and targets new or long ago abandoned destinations. Adding Seattle to the timetables would see Qantas serve a total of four airports dotted along North America’s west coast.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Football Team Lands Two Players in Pro Bowl

The NFL made its Pro Bowl announcements on Wednesday night, and the 6-8 WFT could use some positive vibes. The Washington Football team has experienced a somewhat up-and-down season in 2021. A night after missing a key NFC East loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while on the COVID list,
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks vs. Bears odds and prediction for NFL Week 16 game

With nothing but pride on the line, the Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. The Week 15 loss against the Rams, which featured many controversial calls, ultimately shut the door on any hopes the Seahawks had of making the playoffs. The loss highlighted Seattle’s biggest problem of the season: lack of execution.
NFL

