A Seattle Seahawks NFL game in Canada? Don't count out Alberta sites

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
The Chicago Bears (4-10) will battle to halt their three-game losing streak as they are 6.5-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks (5-9) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lumen Field. The game has an over/under of 42.5 points. Seahawks vs. Bears Predictions. Seahawks Vs. Bears Odds. Seahawks vs Bears Betting...
The Seattle Seahawks have activated leading wide receiver Tyler Lockett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. Lockett missed the Seahawks' 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday after landing on the list last Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll lamented his absence after Seattle managed only 214 yards of offense while quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 1 of 11 passes of 10-plus air yards.
PULLMAN, Wash.– The Cougs will be down three star players at the Sun Bowl this New Year’s Eve. Instead of ending the season at the bowl game in El Paso, they’ll be getting ready for the NFL draft. We’re talking about running back Max Borghi,
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline, Total and Odds. All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bears N/A | Seahawks +100000. Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Predictions and Picks. Seahawks -6.5 Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis,...
Seattle is on the radar at Qantas as the airline reboots its international flying and targets new or long ago abandoned destinations. Adding Seattle to the timetables would see Qantas serve a total of four airports dotted along North America’s west coast.
The NFL made its Pro Bowl announcements on Wednesday night, and the 6-8 WFT could use some positive vibes. The Washington Football team has experienced a somewhat up-and-down season in 2021. A night after missing a key NFC East loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while on the COVID list,
With nothing but pride on the line, the Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. The Week 15 loss against the Rams, which featured many controversial calls, ultimately shut the door on any hopes the Seahawks had of making the playoffs. The loss highlighted Seattle’s biggest problem of the season: lack of execution.
