The Ripple price is improving slightly as the coin is now facing up in an intraday zone between $0.80 and $0.85. XRP/USD struggles to settle above the 9-day moving average amid slight recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is gaining nearly 0.86% in the recent 24 hours to touch the intraday high at $0.86 before retreating slightly to $0.83 where it is currently trading. After staying above the 9-day MA, the Ripple price is still warming up to cross above the 21-day moving average as the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) crosses above 40-level.

