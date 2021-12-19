ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, OR

Baker improves to 6-2

By JAYSON JACOBY jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbYr7_0dRD9zdZ00
Buy Now Baker junior Jozie Ramos, shown here against Homedale on Dec. 2, led Baker to wins over Mazama on Dec. 17 and Klamath Union on Dec. 18. Ramos had a combined 40 points in the two games. Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Just two days after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Fruitland on their home court, the Baker Bulldogs shrugged off the disappointment to beat a pesky Mazama team in Klamath Falls on Friday, Dec. 17.

After leading just 20-18 at halftime, the Baker girls flexed their defensive muscles in the second half, holding the Vikings to just 13 points and rolling to a 47-31 win.

“Mazama’s a pretty good basketball team,” Baker assistant coach Jason Ramos said. “We took control in the second half, especially on defense. We were able to get some momentum in the third quarter and extend the lead. Definitely defense was the highlight of the Friday game against Mazama.”

Junior Jozie Ramos scored seven of her game-high 22 points in the decisive third quarter, and fellow junior Brooklyn Jaca scored four points as the Bulldogs boosted their lead to 33-25 entering the final quarter.

Jaca and two other juniors, Makenzie Flanagan and Macey Moore, each finished with six points.

Baker 60, Klamath Union 33

Despite an 11 a.m. tipoff on Saturday, Dec. 18, Baker rolled early against the Pelicans, leading 21-7 after the first quarter.

Junior Skylar Roy gave Baker a major boost off the bench, making all four of her free throws in the first quarter.

Klamath Union rallied in the second quarter, outscoring Baker 15-10 to cut the lead to 31-22 at halftime.

But the Bulldogs quickly did away with any prospects of a Pelican comeback with a dominating 17-4 performance in the third quarter.

Roy scored six more points and finished with a season-high 10.

Ramos had a game-high 18 points, Moore had 14, and junior Rylee Elms had 10 points.

Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs were much more efficient offensively in both weekend games compared with the 41-40 loss to Fruitland, leading to multiple easy baskets.

BAKER (47)

Elms 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 3 0-0 6, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 1 2-4 4, Pierce 0 1-2 1, Roy 0 0-0 0, Jaca 3 0-0 6, Robb 0 0-0 0, Ramos 8 5-6 22, Moore 3 0-1 6. Totals. 18 8-13 47.

MAZAMA (31)

Lease 1 3-4 5, McGirr 2 0-0 4, Baley 2 2-2 4, Leuker 0 0-0 0, Hill, 0 3-5 3, Lindow 1 4-4 6, Hamilton 2 4-4 8, Gilmore 0 0-1 1. Totals 8 16-19 31.

Baker 12 8 13 14 — 47

Mazama 11 7 6 7 — 31

BAKER (60)

Elms 5 0-0 10, Flanagan 1 0-1 2, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 1 0-0 2, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Roy 2 6-8 10, Jaca 1 0-0 2, Ramos 8 2-3 18, Moore 7 0-0 14. Totals. 26 8-12 60.

KLAMATH UNION (33)

Hall 3 4-6 10, E. Garcia 1 0-0 2, Pena 2 0-1 5, Langley 1 2-4 4, S. Garcia 3 1-2 8, Neese 0 2-4 2. Harmon 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-17 33.

Baker 21 10 16 13 — 60

Klamath Union 7 15 4 7 — 33

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
County
Baker County, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Basketball
Klamath Falls, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Baker County, OR
Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Klamath Union#Pelicans#Gyllenberg
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Baker City Herald

Baker City Herald

Baker City, OR
302
Followers
43
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Baker City Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy