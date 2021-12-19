Baker improves to 6-2

Buy Now Baker junior Jozie Ramos, shown here against Homedale on Dec. 2, led Baker to wins over Mazama on Dec. 17 and Klamath Union on Dec. 18. Ramos had a combined 40 points in the two games. Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

Just two days after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Fruitland on their home court, the Baker Bulldogs shrugged off the disappointment to beat a pesky Mazama team in Klamath Falls on Friday, Dec. 17.

After leading just 20-18 at halftime, the Baker girls flexed their defensive muscles in the second half, holding the Vikings to just 13 points and rolling to a 47-31 win.

“Mazama’s a pretty good basketball team,” Baker assistant coach Jason Ramos said. “We took control in the second half, especially on defense. We were able to get some momentum in the third quarter and extend the lead. Definitely defense was the highlight of the Friday game against Mazama.”

Junior Jozie Ramos scored seven of her game-high 22 points in the decisive third quarter, and fellow junior Brooklyn Jaca scored four points as the Bulldogs boosted their lead to 33-25 entering the final quarter.

Jaca and two other juniors, Makenzie Flanagan and Macey Moore, each finished with six points.

Baker 60, Klamath Union 33

Despite an 11 a.m. tipoff on Saturday, Dec. 18, Baker rolled early against the Pelicans, leading 21-7 after the first quarter.

Junior Skylar Roy gave Baker a major boost off the bench, making all four of her free throws in the first quarter.

Klamath Union rallied in the second quarter, outscoring Baker 15-10 to cut the lead to 31-22 at halftime.

But the Bulldogs quickly did away with any prospects of a Pelican comeback with a dominating 17-4 performance in the third quarter.

Roy scored six more points and finished with a season-high 10.

Ramos had a game-high 18 points, Moore had 14, and junior Rylee Elms had 10 points.

Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs were much more efficient offensively in both weekend games compared with the 41-40 loss to Fruitland, leading to multiple easy baskets.

BAKER (47)

Elms 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 3 0-0 6, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 1 2-4 4, Pierce 0 1-2 1, Roy 0 0-0 0, Jaca 3 0-0 6, Robb 0 0-0 0, Ramos 8 5-6 22, Moore 3 0-1 6. Totals. 18 8-13 47.

MAZAMA (31)

Lease 1 3-4 5, McGirr 2 0-0 4, Baley 2 2-2 4, Leuker 0 0-0 0, Hill, 0 3-5 3, Lindow 1 4-4 6, Hamilton 2 4-4 8, Gilmore 0 0-1 1. Totals 8 16-19 31.

Baker 12 8 13 14 — 47

Mazama 11 7 6 7 — 31

BAKER (60)

Elms 5 0-0 10, Flanagan 1 0-1 2, Wilde 0 0-0 0, Gyllenberg 1 0-0 2, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Roy 2 6-8 10, Jaca 1 0-0 2, Ramos 8 2-3 18, Moore 7 0-0 14. Totals. 26 8-12 60.

KLAMATH UNION (33)

Hall 3 4-6 10, E. Garcia 1 0-0 2, Pena 2 0-1 5, Langley 1 2-4 4, S. Garcia 3 1-2 8, Neese 0 2-4 2. Harmon 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-17 33.

Baker 21 10 16 13 — 60

Klamath Union 7 15 4 7 — 33