Hong Sang-soo Heads to Berlin in Official US Trailer for 'Introduction'

"You have to nourish the soul of the house." Netflix has revealed the trailer for The House, an anthology series of stories all set inside one house. "A house and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home." Made by the animation production house Nexus Studios, and featuring stories directed by filmmakers of acclaimed animated shorts including This Magnificent Cake! and The Burden. The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios. The first story is set in the 1800s, the next in present day, and final in the "near future" about a landlady trying to restore the crumbling old house as it floats on. With a huge voice cast: Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe. Enjoy.
