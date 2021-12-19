Hong Sang-soo Heads to Berlin in Official US Trailer for 'Introduction'

"It's just you, alone, with your issues." Greenwich Ent. has revealed a trailer for music documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This was made by the English singer known as "Charlie XCX" (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison), after she went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in 2020. "Charli XCX, a pop star in quarantine embarks on a whirlwind journey making an album in 40 days that tests her creative and emotional limits and unites a global community of vulnerable LGBTQ+ fans." It follows the 5 week process of making the album 'how i’m feeling now'. From one review: "All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music's healing power… 'We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.' Alone, then, but also together." A good message to share. Not sure if this will be exciting for anyone that isn't already a Charli fan, but it's worth a look anyway.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO