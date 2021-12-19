ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hong Sang-soo Heads to Berlin in Official US Trailer for 'Introduction'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I hate being separated." "Me too." The Cinema Guild has released an official US trailer for the indie drama Introduction, the latest film made by prolific Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo. He's always making more films, sometimes more than one a year. This one premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier...

www.firstshowing.net

Lifehacker

14 Korean Movies to Watch Before an American Remake Ruins Them

To quote Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho, “...once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”. Fortunately, in the streaming area, a great many of those amazing films are more readily available than ever before—certainly there’s no shortage of great films from Bong Joon-Ho’s own South Korea available at the tap of a button. It’s easy (very easy) to complain about a lack of originality in popular movie culture—but there’s a whole world of movies waiting to be streamed, with style and perspectives that are striking and distinct.
MOVIES
First Showing

US Trailer for Coming-of-Age 'The Whaler Boy' Set in a Small Village

"Take me home." Film Movement has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie coming-of-age film from Russia titled The Whaler Boy, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Philipp Yuryev. This first premiered in the Venice Days sidebar at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, and won the Director's Award there. It also played at numerous other festivals around the world through the last year. The film follows a young hunter, living in a male-dominated whaling community, who sets off an a journey to find a webcam girl he saw on his computer after the internet arrives in their town. Featuring stunning photography of the dramatic landscape, and punctuated by some off-kilter humor, "there’s an almost fable-like simplicity to this atmospheric coming of age story" about the division between two worlds. The small cast includes Vladimir Onokhov, Kristina Asmus, and Arieh Worthalter. This looks quite compelling, I need to check it out.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official US Trailer for Supernatural Horror Thriller 'Fallen' from Italy

"The time has come when even the holiest of saints must become executioners." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an Italian indie horror titled Fallen, a sort of zombie film but not really. The description for this one is a bit strange - the trailer makes it look like there's some kind of "evil menace" taking over the world. Not a virus, but what? Years later, he lives on a remote farm with his daughter, haunted by the faces of those he saved and those he could not. After finding a pale humanoid creature lurking in the woods one night, he shoots and cremates the monster. But he discovers that the beast was not alone and his troubles have only begun. Starring Andrea Zirio, Ortensia Fioravanti, and Fabio Tarditi. This doesn't look like there's much to it, but horror fans should take note. It's worthwhile to keep an eye on international horror.
MOVIES
First Showing

Johnny Depp is a Photojournalist in Official US Trailer for 'Minamata'

"We need global attention." "With you, we have a better chance." Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for the film Minamata, made by filmmaker / artist Andrew Levitas. This originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year, and has taken all this time to get released. The film tells the story of the final days and final work of famed war photographer W. Eugene Smith, played by Johnny Depp. Smith travels to Japan in the 70s where he embeds himself in a small town and documents the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in communities due to a greedy corporation dumping toxic chemicals and denying it. A powerful story about the impact of photojournalism. Also with Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Katherine Jenkins, Jun Kunimura, Lily Robinson, Ryo Kase, Akiko Iwase, Minami, plus Bill Nighy. I watched this at Berlinale and loved it, writing in my review: "there's something wondrous and yet compellingly authentic… that pulled me into it." I'm glad this is finally getting a US release! Worth a watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Feature Film#The Cinema Guild#Korean#Park Miso
Variety

Netflix Swoops on ‘Perfect Strangers’ Adaptation as Its First Arab Original Film

Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features a high-caliber pan-Arabic ensemble cast including Lebanese multi-hyphenate Nadine Labaki and Egyptian star Mona Zaki. It is directed by Lebanese first-timer Wissam Smayra. Pic is co-produced by Front Row’s Yalla Yalla unit with Egypt’s Film Clinic and Lebanon’s Empire Entertainment. The original “Perfect Strangers” was directed by Italy’s Paolo Genovese and...
MOVIES
First Showing

First Official Trailer for Robert Eggers' Brutal 'The Northman' Film

"Your strength breaks men's bones." Yes! Unleash the Vikings! Focus Features has revealed the first official trailer for The Northman, the latest epic thriller from filmmaker Robert Eggers - of The Witch and The Lighthouse previously. For this one, they built a gigantic, authentic Viking town up in Northern Ireland to film the feature. The Northman is an epic historical thriller, co-written by Eggers with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. Set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland, it stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a mission of revenge after his father is murdered. Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, & Willem Dafoe also star. We've been waiting to see footage from this! An epic cast for an epic story. This looks super gnarly, holy shit! Even more intense than I was expecting. Eggers always rocks! Looks like Vikings we haven't seen since 13th Warrior or Valhalla Rising.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Teaser for French Film About the 'Notre-Dame On Fire' Incident

"Be sure to use the fastest and surest channel. Your wait will seem long…" Pathe in France has revealed the first teaser trailer for a movie titled, in English, Notre-Dame On Fire - which is indeed a "blockbuster" about the Notre Dame fire in 2019. The French title is, amusingly, just Notre-Dame Brûle and it's supposed to tell a story "from inside the Notre-Dame de Paris fire of April 2019." The film retraces how heroic men & women firefighters put their lives on the line to accomplish an awe-inspiring rescue. The movie's ensemble cast features Samuel Labarthe, Jean-Paul Bordes, Mikael Chirinian, Jérémie Laheurte, Chloé Jouannet, and Pierre Lottin. Don't dismiss this one too soon! It's made by the same director as Seven Years in Tibet and Enemy at the Gates, so he certainly knows how to make a good movie. Yeah this looks excruciatingly cheesy, but hey, Hollywood makes disaster films like this all the time so why not. Take a look.
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Mariette Rissenbeek, Carlo Chatrian Talk Plans for 2022 Edition Amid Omicron Spread

Plans are underway for the Berlin Film Festival to take place in February as a physical event with movie theaters at full capacity, the same number of films as in pre-pandemic times, and a red carpet visible to fans. Yet given the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron COVID variant, Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian are realistic that major changes will need to be enforced in order for the fest’s 72nd edition and European Film Market, scheduled to run Feb. 10-20, to go ahead amid the pandemic.  For one, there will be no parties. And in terms of...
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office: ‘Fireflies in the Sun,’ a Remake of ‘John Q,’ Soars to Weekend First Place

In another quiet weekend in China, Korean War blockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin” was at last eased out of the top five for the first time since its Sept. 30 debut. It was replaced by a new Korean War film with lower production values. “Crossing the Yalu River” from China Media Group debuted Friday to a $3 million three-day opener, coming in fourth. It stars frequent portrayer of Mao Zedong Tang Guoqiang as the controversial leader and Sun Weimin as Zhou Enlai. Meanwhile, Wanda Pictures’ “Fireflies in the Sun,” an adaptation of the 2002 Nick Cassavetes film “John Q,” opened first...
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for Eerie French Thriller Film 'The Man in the Basement'

"Promise us you won't talk to him." Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The Man in the Basement, an eerie French thriller from filmmaker Philippe Le Guay. It already opened in France this fall, and will be out in 2022 with English subtitles for those intrigued. Yes indeed, this is about a man in a basement. A couple in Paris decide to sell a basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual, until he moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. But soon they discover that this man who bought it has a troubled past and the couple's life is turned upside down. It stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier, Bérénice Bejo, Jonathan Zaccaï, Victoria Eber, and Denise Chalem. This looks quite creepy & unsettling in the best of ways - a guy who doesn't seem threatening is the ultimate manipulator, twisting people towards his thinking. Very scary stuff.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best International Feature Film Predictions

The Academy’s International Feature Film Award Committee has nothing to do with selecting the foreign-language submissions from more than 90 countries around the world. It’s up to the individual country to figure out which film has the best chance to build a following among some 1,000 global Academy participants (mostly in Los Angeles) who watch a dozen films at festivals, screenings, theaters, or on the Academy online portal, and rate them to come up with a shortlist of 15 films for the overall Academy to watch. Those who see the entire shortlist can pick the final five nominees. While many in...
Variety

Movistar Plus, AMC Series ’La Fortuna’ Closes Germany, Australia, Sets U.S., U.K. Latin American Bow Dates

Starring “The Lovely Bones’” Stanley Tucci and “Da 5 Bloods’” Clarke Peters and produced by Movistar Plus in association with AMC Studios, “La Fortuna” is set to roll out in half the major distribution territories in the world. First up is Germany, where Sky will air the TV debut of “The Others” director Alejandro Amenábar from Dec. 24. A U.S. release date, on AMC Networks premium service AMC Plus, has been set for Jan. 20. Before then, AMC Plus will begin airing the series in Latin America (Jan. 16) and in the U.K. (Jan. 17). SBS will air the series in Australia in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Gritty Crime Drama 'Clean' Starring Adrien Brody

"You know, we don't need anyone to save us…" "Just trying to save myself." IFC Films has revealed the first official trailer for Clean, a thriller from filmmaker Paul Solet. This was originally supposed to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year, it's now being released in January from IFC. A garbage collector, tormented by his past, is sucked into the orbit of a local crime boss and must face the violence of his past to find redemption in this bloody thrill ride. Tribeca describes it as "a brooding and sullen snapshot of failed redemption" and "a hyper-violent meditation on the power of the past and the struggle for salvation." Clean is produced by and stars Adrien Brody as the "Trash Man", with a cast featuring Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco. It looks like a much grittier, darker John Wick - he's got some skills. I dig the wrench as his weapon of choice.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast [Live] — Asghar Farhadi (‘A Hero’)

Asghar Farhadi is a brilliant writer and director who, at just 49, is already among the most accomplished filmmakers ever to emerge from Iran. The Hollywood Reporter has said that Farhadi’s films have “revolutionized new Iranian cinema, pulling it out of the much beaten path of realism pioneered by directors like Abbas Kiarostami and Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and onto a new, highly dramatized and theatrical road.” His films explore contemporary life’s complexities and moral dilemmas via brilliant screenplays that the Los Angeles Times has compared to a Russian doll, with “stories that are inside each other,” and that NPR has likened...
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Charli XCX: Alone Together' Doc About the Singer

"It's just you, alone, with your issues." Greenwich Ent. has revealed a trailer for music documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This was made by the English singer known as "Charlie XCX" (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison), after she went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in 2020. "Charli XCX, a pop star in quarantine embarks on a whirlwind journey making an album in 40 days that tests her creative and emotional limits and unites a global community of vulnerable LGBTQ+ fans." It follows the 5 week process of making the album 'how i’m feeling now'. From one review: "All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music's healing power… 'We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.' Alone, then, but also together." A good message to share. Not sure if this will be exciting for anyone that isn't already a Charli fan, but it's worth a look anyway.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Beanie Mania' Doc About the Beanie Babies Hype

"Things got out of control." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for Beanie Mania, a documentary about the Beanie Babies craze of the 90s. Everyone remembers Beanie Babies, right? Right?!?! I definitely do! I admit I had some of them growing up. From Director Yemisi Brookes is a documentary about Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys on everyone’s minds (and shelves) in the late 90s. Beanie Mania is an illuminating and entertaining exploration of how a children’s toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. I'm glad they identify this as greed, because looking back on it, that's definitely what it was - creating a bunch of hype just to sell more useless toys. Even if they meant something to us at the time, do they mean anything now? I'm glad to see docs asking these kind of questions. And this is a good trailer - I'm hooked. Fatboy Slim's "The Rockafeller Skank" is the perfect song choice for this wild 90s story.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Firebite: Exclusive Official Trailer

Firebite premieres Thursday, December 16 on AMC+ with new episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series also stars Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), amongst others. Created, directed, and written by Australia's most celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) alongside Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards), with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man, Dead Europe) joining as director, Firebite is an AMC Studios original production with See-Saw Films.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Netflix's Stop-Motion Anthology Series 'The House'

"You have to nourish the soul of the house." Netflix has revealed the trailer for The House, an anthology series of stories all set inside one house. "A house and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home." Made by the animation production house Nexus Studios, and featuring stories directed by filmmakers of acclaimed animated shorts including This Magnificent Cake! and The Burden. The House is an eccentric dark comedy about a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. An anthology directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza and produced by Nexus Studios. The first story is set in the 1800s, the next in present day, and final in the "near future" about a landlady trying to restore the crumbling old house as it floats on. With a huge voice cast: Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe. Enjoy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Reopening Night' Doc About NYC's Public Theater

"We're bringing New York back to the theater!" HBO has released this official trailer for a documentary called Reopening Night, about the return of one of New York City's most beloved theater companies. We missed this trailer when it first dropped, but happy to still feature it anyway. The film follows the cast, crew and staff of the world-famous Public Theater and their obstacles & conversations as they prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Merry Wives" in Central Park this past summer. They face a roller coaster ride of hurdles returning to the stage in the midst of an ongoing pandemic by staging a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play that celebrates Black joy and artistry. This doc goes hand-in-hand with the other doc from this year about the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic, called On Broadway. I wish I could've gone to this show! Always love a good behind-the-scenes look. "Welcome back to Shakespeare in the Park!"
