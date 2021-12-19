ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Trailer for 'Charli XCX: Alone Together' Doc About the Singer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's just you, alone, with your issues." Greenwich Ent. has revealed a trailer for music documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This was made by the English singer known as "Charlie XCX" (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison), after she went...

www.firstshowing.net

NYLON

Charli XCX Is Bringing Caroline Polachek & Christine & The Queens On ‘SNL’

This Saturday, December 18, Charli XCX will make her debut as musical guest on the very last 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live. Naturally, such a special occasion calls for special guests — and Charli XCX has now confirmed two big names that will join her on stage to help send off this nonsensical year: Christine and the Queens, and Caroline Polachek.
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Perfume Genius Remix of “Good Ones”: Listen

Charli XCX has shared a new Perfume Genius remix of her song “Good Ones.” Check it out below. Charli XCX’s upcoming album, Crash, is scheduled for release on March 18, 2022. In anticipation of the record, she’s also announced a tour and shared another single, “New Shapes,” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. She was also announced as the musical guest of Saturday Night Live next week (December 18).
Tampa Bay Times

‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron

NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live, but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show...
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Cancels Performance

Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.
NME

Watch Charli XCX sing while dressed as a parrot in ‘SNL’ sketch

Charli XCX appeared as a singing parrot on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live last night (December 19). The singer was scheduled to be the musical guest on the episode and was going to perform with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens. However, the performance was cancelled as the show moved to a limited cast format due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Spin

Charli XCX’s SNL Performance Canceled

Well, that sucks. As Omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, continues to spread at an alarmingly rapid pace, Saturday Night Live had to take immediate safety precautions for its 2021 finale. Unfortunately in this case, it means that there will be no live audience and a limited cast at tonight’s taping, and Charli XCX won’t be able to perform. Charli XCX announced the news in a statement posted on her social media. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens were set to perform with Charli XCX tonight as well.
iheart.com

Charli XCX's Shares That Her 2022 Plans Include A New Album And Tour

On Friday December 10th Z100's JingleBall concert is all set to go down and along with it came our amazing and exclusive All Access Lounge event presented by Splash Blast at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. For 2021 we were blessed with performances by Tai Verdes, Charlie XCX, Oliver Tree, Nessa Barrett, BBNO$, Mae Muller, Winston Rider, Trevor Daniel with Special Guest Chlöe.
