Weekly Roadwork Roundup - December 20, 2021
Pavement Repairs
Ongoing Pavement Repairs
- Southbound Teel Pkwy, south of Eldorado Pkwy (PDF)
- Eastbound Lebanon Rd Left Turn Lane at Quail Hollow Rd (PDF)
- Alley: 4301 Mariner Drive (The Lakes on Legacy Neighborhood) (PDF)
Ongoing Joint Seal Work
- Legacy Dr from Main St to Panther Creek Pkwy (PDF) - Contractor will be working on section between Eldorado Pkwy and Panther Creek Pkwy this coming week. This work requires daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in NB direction and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the SB direction (weather permitting).
Legacy Drive Widening Project (SH 121 to Warren Pkwy):
Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - Traffic has been diverted to the southbound side of the roadway during construction of the new northbound lanes. The traffic switch is expected to remain in place for about nine months. For the latest updates and project information, visit friscotexas.gov/Legacy.
