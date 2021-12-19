ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orient Express returning to Italy

By Felicity Long
travelweekly.com
 3 days ago

Orient Express is poised to return to Italy with La Dolce Vita Train, set to begin operations in 2023. Spearheaded by Arsenale, in...

www.travelweekly.com

All aboard! There are half a dozen luxurious new sleeper trains ready to make tracks across Italy. The famed, century-old train service Orient Express, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, has just announced it’s launching six lavish locomotives in 2023 that will take travelers through the boot-shaped country and beyond. The aptly named La Dolce Vita trains will offer 15 itineraries across Italy and Europe. The 12 scenic routes in Italy will cover 14 of the country’s regions, stopping at a total of 131 cities plus an array iconic destinations, such as the Alps and Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia. What’s more,...
