ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyber crime cops quiz three men over fake Covid vaccine records after staff at London NHS Trust alerted police to 'suspicious' online activity

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Three men were arrested by police probing suspected fake Covid vaccination records on Tuesday.

Police took action after staff at a London NHS trust alerted the Met's Cyber Crime unit to a 'suspicious pattern'.

Officers arrested three men on suspicion of unauthorised computer access and conspiracy to commit fraud by misrepresentation.

Detective Superintendent Helen Rance from the central Cyber Crime Team said: 'It is concerning that individuals may have fraudulently created false Covid vaccination records during a time when levels of the virus are rising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEudy_0dRD60vY00
Three men were arrested last week on suspicion of creating fake Covid records on the NHS system (File image)

'The staff at both Trusts did the right thing and reported their concerns, which has allowed us to fully investigate the circumstances.

'I want to reassure the public that no systems were hacked from outside of the NHS networks and the integrity of the systems remains robust.'

Covid cases have been rising at a staggering rate owing to the Omicron variant, especially in London.

Sadiq Khan declared a state of emergency in the capital because of the surge and asked Londoners to 'err on the side of caution'.

The Met said a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Ilford, were arrested for allegedly creating fake vaccine records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uY7yD_0dRD60vY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qi9rU_0dRD60vY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YffOr_0dRD60vY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ic0fU_0dRD60vY00
Covid hospital admissions have spiked by more than a third in a week in Britain's Omicron hotspot of London, official data shows 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmlai_0dRD60vY00
The number of confirmed cases of Omicron in England increased by 69 per cent on the previous day's total - up 9,427 to 23,168, figures from the UKHSA showed

In a seperate investigation a 36-year-old man, also from Ilford, was arrested on suspicion of the same crimes.

The arrest followed a member of staff from a different NHS trust noticing suspicious vaccination records on their online system.

The staff member reported their concerns to Action Fraud who sent the information to the Met.

Police searching two houses related to both investigations seized 14 devices.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Arrests made over suspected fake vaccine records

Three men have been arrested after NHS staff found potentially faked Covid-19 vaccination records on their systems. Staff at two London hospital trusts raised the alarm when they noticed the suspicious entries, Action Fraud said. The men, aged 27, 23 and 36, were all arrested on suspicion of unauthorised computer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

At least 34 UK police officers and staff have died of Covid, chiefs reveal as absence rises

At least 34 police officers and staff have died from Covid in the UK during the pandemic so far, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has said.The figure was revealed as tributes poured in for an officer from Devon and Cornwall Police, who died this week in hospital after contracting the virus.PC Duncan McIntyre, a former royal navy officer, was praised for his work on sexual offences and domestic abuse.Chief constable Shaun Sawyer called him “a well-respected officer whose experience and professionalism will be missed by all who knew him”.He is among the 34 officers and staff reported to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Metropolitan Police anti-violence operation primarily targeted teenagers and black people, reports suggest

A Metropolitan Police initiative set up during the coronavirus pandemic with the aim of visiting hundreds of London’s “most prolific or violent offenders” at their homes primarily targeted teenagers and black people, according to reports.Operation Pima ran between May and July 2020 and saw officers take advantage of the “unique opportunity to reach individuals while they were at home” during the first lockdown, in a bid to “prevent and tackle violence in the capital”, Scotland Yard said.But the operation has been accused of “worrying disproportionality”, after figures obtained by freedom of information requests reportedly showed that, of the 758 people...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Nhs Trust#Police#London Nhs Trust#The Met S Cyber Crime#Cyber Crime Team#Nhs#Omicron#Action Fraud
The Independent

‘Catastrophic’ if predicted third of NHS staff in London off work by New Year

Figures suggesting that one in three NHS staff in London could be off work by New Year’s Eve have been branded “catastrophic” by a nursing leader.The possible staff absence levels were reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) as the capital deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The strain is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London, and the Mayor, Sadiq Khan has said the surge in cases is “hugely concerning”.Mr Khan declared a major incident on Saturday, amid fears about staff absences due to the infection in vital public services including the NHS, fire...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Warnings over fake ‘NHS’ emails offering non-existent omicron test

Alarms have been sounded over a fake “NHS” Covid email in circulation that attempts to scam people out of money.Fraudsters are sending out emails that pretend to offer an omicron variant-specific PCR test – which does not exist.Clicking on the link in the email leads to a fake NHS website that requests bank details from the email recipient.It falsely claims that the tests will allow recipients to “travel freely and safely” and that those who are not tested will be forced to self-isolate at home – which is also not true.The Department for Education (DfE) is one organisation that has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid vaccinations breaks weekly record in NHS East region

A record number of coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the East of England, the NHS said. NHS England said 601,023 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were delivered in the region in the week of 13-19 December. It said it broke the previous record of 441,861. Tiffany Hemming, vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid-19: NHS staff absences doubled last week in London

NHS staff absences due to Covid-19 more than doubled last week in London. Non-urgent operations are already being cancelled across the capital's hospitals due to the Omicron surge. Covid-related absence at acute NHS hospital trusts meant more than 3,800 staff were off last week, compared to just over 1,500 the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy