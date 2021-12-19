ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Best player in world’ – PSG boss Leonardo makes desperate plea for Kylian Mbappe to stay at club for ‘rest of his life’

By James Colasanti
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCMfu_0dRD2ovL00

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have not given up hope of convincing Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Sporting director Leonardo has told French media they regard the striker as the 'best player in the world' and are determined to keep him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LN9kT_0dRD2ovL00
Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG expires next summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzSqk_0dRD2ovL00
PSG sporting director Leonardo hopes they can convince Real Madrid target Mbappe to stay Credit: Getty

The France striker's move to Real seems to be foregone conclusion with his current PSG deal expiring.

His contract with the Ligue 1 giants means the 22-year-old can negotiatie his summer switch to the LaLiga heavyweights from January 1.

But retired Brazil and AC Milan midfielder Leonardo hopes they can convince the star to remain part of Mauricio Pochettino's star-studded squad.

In an interview with French newspaper Le JDD and radio station Europe1, Leonardo said: "If Mbappe decides to stay, he will stay because it is our wish.

"It is a complicated situation because we would like him to stay his whole life and we have to respect his position.

"I think there are still good opportunities to renew his contract. I believe in that."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

PSG and Real will play each other in the Champions League early next year which means Mbappe will have to face his potential future team-mates before completing his transfer.

And despite the many world-class stars who will feature in that game, Leonardo says Mbappe is the pick of the bunch.

He added: "Mbappe is the best player in the world.

"People will think that we say that because we want to renew his contract, but no.

"It is beyond the interest of the club. At 22, almost 23, Kylian has reached an incredible maturity."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Real Sociedad in Talks With Paris SG Over Loan Deal for Rafinha

The January window presents Paris Saint-Germain an opportunity to offload players who have no future with the capital club. It will be a tough sales job for the French giants as some players have seen little to no consistent playing time to entice a club to purchase the player. According...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
FanSided

PSG’s dysfunctional state giving Kylian Mbappe another reason to want Real Madrid

Real Madrid are waiting to finally get Mbappe into their squad next season. The only possible obstacle between their union would be PSG somehow convincing the Frenchman to sign a contract, which I really don’t see happening for a few reasons. Well, of course, there’s the whole thing about PSG not letting Mbappe leave even after he put in an official request for a transfer. There’s also a lot that has been said by the higher-ups at PSG after the whole debacle that made Mbappe think about whether PSG is the right team for him.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Real Madrid#Paris Saint Germain#The Parc Des Princes#French#Laliga#Ac Milan#Le Jdd#The Champions League
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Semi-final ties revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham join Arsenal

Liverpool fought back against Leicester to win 5-4 on penalties and reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in incredible fashion.Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Liverpool, joint record winners in the competition with eight, reached their 18th League Cup semi.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick - having come off the bench to score - but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.Tottenham boosted hopes of ending a 14-year trophy drought by edging out West Ham 2-1 to make the last four.Spurs’ last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
282K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy