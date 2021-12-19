ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Boil Water Notice lifted for E. Central Texas Expressway properties

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 3 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (Dec. 19, 2021) – A boil water notice issued effective Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 8 a.m. for properties located from 3620 to 3806 E. Central Texas Expressway is lifted effective immediately.

Contractors installed a valve and lowered the water main on Dec. 15. Crews had to isolate the main to complete the project. Contractors remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken on Dec. 16, with results showing that no contamination occurred.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE was issued for properties located at the above listed addresses effective Dec. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. Residents at these addresses should have boiled all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirmed that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 now that the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Killeen public water system, PWS 014006, to issue a Boil Water Notice effective Dec. 15, 2021 to inform customers, individuals, or employees in the above listed area that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair. Affected individuals were also notified in person or with a notice hung on the door.

The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 19, 2021 at 2p.m.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Services#Central Texas#Boiling#Water Quality#Public Water System#Killeentexas Gov#Pws 014006#Tceq
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

82
Followers
279
Post
899
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy