Boil Water Notice lifted for E. Central Texas Expressway properties

KILLEEN, Texas (Dec. 19, 2021) – A boil water notice issued effective Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 8 a.m. for properties located from 3620 to 3806 E. Central Texas Expressway is lifted effective immediately.

Contractors installed a valve and lowered the water main on Dec. 15. Crews had to isolate the main to complete the project. Contractors remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken on Dec. 16, with results showing that no contamination occurred.

A BOIL WATER NOTICE was issued for properties located at the above listed addresses effective Dec. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. Residents at these addresses should have boiled all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirmed that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 now that the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Killeen public water system, PWS 014006, to issue a Boil Water Notice effective Dec. 15, 2021 to inform customers, individuals, or employees in the above listed area that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair. Affected individuals were also notified in person or with a notice hung on the door.

The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 19, 2021 at 2p.m.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.