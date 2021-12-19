Boil Water Notice lifted for properties on E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Jefferis Ave.

KILLEEN, Texas (Dec. 19, 2021) – A boil water notice issued effective Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 8a.m. for properties located from 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and expanded to 700-710 Jefferis Avenue is lifted effective immediately.

Water crews replaced a fire hydrant at 3404 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and needed to isolate the water main to complete the project on Dec. 15. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken on Dec. 16, with results showing that no contamination occurred..

A BOIL WATER NOTICE was issued for properties located at the above listed addresses effective Dec. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. Residents at these addresses should have boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirmed that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 now that the notice is lifted.

TCEQ Required Notice:

Due to conditions caused by water system maintenance/repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should have followed these directions.

Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.

The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 19, 2021 at 2p.m.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.