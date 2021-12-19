DeFi & NFT Analytics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Moos, CEO of Crypto Briefing interviews Alexandre Cailol, Head of Institutional...

cryptonews.com

pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Terra Becomes Second-Largest DeFi Blockchain; IRS Confiscates Eight Times as Much Crypto in 2021; Bitcoin Up 5% Due to Lira Turnaround; Bitcoin Solutions Expands Gift Card Reach; Deutsche Telekom Supports Blockchain Framework Polkadot

Terra, a decentralized payments network, has become the second-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) in terms of total value locked, Coinbase reported. Terra is behind Ethereum and crossed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this week, according to the report. Terra has 13 projects at over $18.2 billion in value, which comes...
cryptonews.com

Meet The Newest Players To The Solana DeFi Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. With so many developments within the blockchain ecosystem, more so in DeFi, it is becoming challenging to keep track of the most promising projects. However, one project has risen above the lot, racing past some legacy networks to secure itself in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
cryptonews.com

DeFi Trading Strategies

In this panel, moderated by Alex Gallagher, Michael So, Head of Business Development at Cook Finance, and Hisham Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of Aldrin, discuss the best trading strategies for DeFi. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Deutsche Telekom Arm to Validate Polkadot, IOTA Staking + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems MMS will use its infrastructure to participate in the public blockchain network Polkadot as a validator. The company has acquired DOT tokens, and added that it supports interoperability between decentralized blockchain networks.
cryptoslate.com

DeFi + NFT Monetization Protocol

This project report is brought to you in partnership with Launchpool Labs. Launchpool Labs incubator in partnership with CryptoSlate is excited to bring you the Project Report series – an in-depth overview of projects that are at the forefront of the industry, by expressing an unbiased evaluation of the technology used, product maturity, team information, SDKs and code, an assessment of the risks and opportunities around investment in the project, and much more. Today, we’re introducing the Unicred Project Report.
dailyhodl.com

One Forgotten Altcoin Developing Powerful Setup As Chainlink Positions for a Rally: Crypto Strategist

A top crypto strategist and trader says that one under-the-radar altcoin is building a bullish setup as decentralized oracle network Chainlink gears up for a surge. The trader known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 423,500 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on Curve (CRV), the governance token of stablecoin-focused decentralized exchange Curve Finance.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin is the Key to Financial Freedom - Mark Moss

Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and founder of Market Disruptors, Mark Moss, joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to discuss the convergence of cultural, technological, and financial cycles and what it all means for the future of crypto. Recorded on October 7, 2021.
MarketRealist

Kraken Joins the Metaverse Race and Launches Its NFT Marketplace

As the rise of digital collectibles and NFTs continues to see exponential growth, it appears that cryptocurrency platforms are finding ways to get on the bandwagon. Jesse Powell, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has announced the launch of Kraken's new NFT marketplace. Article continues below advertisement. With speculation that...
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Unspent Miner Rewards Near ATH, Terra Becomes 2nd Biggest DeFi Network, VC Invests $30 Billion, BIS Calls for Global Regulation, Grim Finance $30M Hack, Polkadot’s Parachain Launch

Bitcoin miners unspent supply nears ATH, Peter Brandt’s BTC prediction. Terra is now the second biggest DeFi ecosystem. Crypto VC investments exceed $30 billion in 2021, BIS exec calls for global regulation in 2022. Grim Finance suffers $30 million hack, Rugpulls account for 37% of scams. Parachains officially launch...
cryptonews.com

DeFi Outlook & Trends Panel

In this video, Harrison Comfort, CIO at Address Capital, leads a discussion about the present and future of decentralized finance (DeFi). The speakers include James Haft, Executive Chairman at DLTX.com, Annabelle Huang, Partner at Amber Group and Dhawal Shah, CEO & Co-Founder of Bison Fund and Frontier. Recorded on November...
cryptocoin.news

Coinbase Introduces New DeFi And NFT Features

The second-largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, is stepping up its game with some new features to meet the demands of the fast-evolving industry. This will include the integration of user-friendly updates to Coinbase Wallet that will make it easier to manage crypto across a range of supported networks. The wallet extension will also bring native trading on decentralized exchanges and NFT collections directly to the browser.
kitco.com

This is the future of DeFi - Michael So

Michael So, VP of Business Development of Cook Finance, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the newest developments in decentralized finance (DeFi). Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
