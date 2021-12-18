ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara Surrounded By His 'Riverdale' Co-Stars

Cover picture for the articleThe 29-year-old actor and his fiancée said I Do over the weekend with all of his Riverdale co-stars around. Casey and Nichola said their “I Do’s” on Saturday, December 18, with many of his Riverdale co-stars...

