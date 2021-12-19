Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas. E-ZPass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card. Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process. The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10. Click here for a list of the gas stations participating in the promotion.

