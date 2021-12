Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages and. Dr. Larry D. Parker, Jr. , Department Chair, Supply Chain Management. Why is strength still associated with masculinity? In this episode, APU’s Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to professor Dr. Larry D. Parker, Jr. about his 24-year career in the Marine Corps and the connection between strength and masculinity. Learn how cultural changes are changing the perception that strength and power are masculine traits and why it’s so important to emphasize that masculinity and maleness are two different things.

