Dolphins extend winning streak to 6, rally past Jets 31-24

By TIM REYNOLDS
 3 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — DeVante Parker caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa with 3:37 left, Duke Johnson rushed for two scores and the Miami...

Devante Parker
