Falcons bolster defense, add Georgia WR in new mock draft

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the draft needing a ton of help due to salary cap constraints. The team has four selections in the first three rounds, including what is currently the No. 9 overall pick.

In Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock, Luke Easterling has the Falcons addressing multiple holes on both sides of the ball. Let’s check out all four of Atlanta’s projected picks.

Pick No. 9: EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

“This defensive front needs help in the worst way, both along the interior and on the edge. Karlaftis is big, athletic and physical, with the ability to set the edge against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.”

Easterling makes a good case for Karlaftis, who can play multiple spots up front and just might be that pass-rushing presence Atlanta has been unable to find in recent years. He’s been a force for Purdue this season and looks like a potential top-10 selection at this point.

Pick No. 46: WR George Pickens - Georgia

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK/Athens Banner-Herald

Pickens had a pretty remarkable comeback from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020. He returns just in time to help Georgia in the College Football Playoff, while elevating his draft stock in the process. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Pickens has the kind of size that the Falcons desperately need on the outside.

Pick No. 61: DL Haskell Garrett - Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Karlaftis would be a great start, but the Falcons still need help on the interior of their defensive line. Garrett’s production somewhat tailed off over the second half of the season. Nonetheless, he’s still a worthy day-two pick with plenty of upside. Watch his ability to push the pocket in this play below (No. 92 for OSU).

Pick No. 77: OL Thayer Munford - Ohio State

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlanta adds another Buckeyes lineman here, this time on the offensive side. Munford, who switched to guard this season after a productive career at tackle, has the kind of versatility Arthur Smith likes from his offensive linemen. When you need both talent and depth, as the Falcons do, it helps to have guys that can play multiple spots.

Falcons mock draft summary (Rounds 1-3)