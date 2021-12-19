ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons bolster defense, add Georgia WR in new mock draft

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453aCB_0dRCr9jQ00

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the draft needing a ton of help due to salary cap constraints. The team has four selections in the first three rounds, including what is currently the No. 9 overall pick.

In Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock, Luke Easterling has the Falcons addressing multiple holes on both sides of the ball. Let’s check out all four of Atlanta’s projected picks.

Pick No. 9: EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mPp2_0dRCr9jQ00
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

“This defensive front needs help in the worst way, both along the interior and on the edge. Karlaftis is big, athletic and physical, with the ability to set the edge against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.”

Easterling makes a good case for Karlaftis, who can play multiple spots up front and just might be that pass-rushing presence Atlanta has been unable to find in recent years. He’s been a force for Purdue this season and looks like a potential top-10 selection at this point.

Pick No. 46: WR George Pickens - Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4c52_0dRCr9jQ00
Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK/Athens Banner-Herald

Pickens had a pretty remarkable comeback from a torn ACL he suffered in 2020. He returns just in time to help Georgia in the College Football Playoff, while elevating his draft stock in the process. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Pickens has the kind of size that the Falcons desperately need on the outside.

Pick No. 61: DL Haskell Garrett - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfBRb_0dRCr9jQ00
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Karlaftis would be a great start, but the Falcons still need help on the interior of their defensive line. Garrett’s production somewhat tailed off over the second half of the season. Nonetheless, he’s still a worthy day-two pick with plenty of upside. Watch his ability to push the pocket in this play below (No. 92 for OSU).

Pick No. 77: OL Thayer Munford - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Uw5T_0dRCr9jQ00
Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlanta adds another Buckeyes lineman here, this time on the offensive side. Munford, who switched to guard this season after a productive career at tackle, has the kind of versatility Arthur Smith likes from his offensive linemen. When you need both talent and depth, as the Falcons do, it helps to have guys that can play multiple spots.

Falcons mock draft summary (Rounds 1-3)

Comments / 0

Related
LonghornCountry

Texas To Replace Texas A&M In Gator Bowl?

When one door closes, another opens. Could this be the case for Texas?. No. 25 Texas A&M will not play in the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 due to a COVID-19 outbreak and various injuries. The Aggies currently only have 38 scholarship players active, according to multiple reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Roberts
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wr#The Atlanta Falcons#Draft Wire#Purdue#Acl
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier time: Florida fans vent Gasparilla Bowl frustrations

Billy Napier was on hand in Tampa on Thursday as the Florida Gators took on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The new Florida head coach wasn’t on the sidelines as Greg Knox is leading the team on an interim basis. While there have been a few promising signs from the Gators’ offense, it hasn’t translated to a lot of points as they only lead 10-9 at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game. On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark...
NFL
CBS Boston

How A Former Patriots Player And Coach Helped Colts Block Jake Bailey’s Punt In Indy

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — When Colts special teams linebacker Matt Adams burst through the line and blocked the Patriots’ punt last weekend in Indianapolis, certainly nobody watching at home — and nobody on the Patriots’ punt team — saw it coming. Someone who did foresee that one was a coach who has a lot of experience playing for and working under Bill Belichick. That coach is Ray “Bubba” Ventrone, who is the special teams coordinator for the Colts. Though he’s not remembered in New England as much as his brother, Ross — who got released and re-signed something like 15 million times...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy