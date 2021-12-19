ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Fandango Movie Tickets To NIGHTMARE ALLEY

By Movie Geeks
wearemoviegeeks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAMG’s Jim Batts says in his review that NIGHTMARE ALLEY is “a truly wild, and wonderful, walk on the “wild side”. Win tickets to see Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY. In...

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
Sea Coast Echo

Marisa Tomei: Spider-Man co-stars are like family

Marisa Tomei feels part of a "family" in the Spider-Man franchise. The 57-year-old actress returns to the role of Aunt May in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and admits that the films have a sense of "camaraderie" that is uncommon in Hollywood. The star hopes to work with director Jon Watts...
The Oakland Press

Bradley Cooper turns dark in ‘Nightmare Alley’

An ambitious carny (played by Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is in the new noir thriller “Nightmare Alley.” Also starring Toni Colette, Willem Dafoe and Ron Perlman, this noir thriller, inspired by the 1947 Tyrone Power film of the same name, is directed by horror and fantasy master Guillermo del Toro (“Hell Boy,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”). Rated R, in theaters Dec. 17.
News 4 Buffalo

“Nightmare Alley”, shot in WNY, is now in theatres

(WIVB) – A big Hollywood movie shot here in Buffalo is now in theaters. “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara. It’s directed by famed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The Oscar winner recently spoke to Yahoo about why he loved shooting in the Queen City. “First of all the life in Buffalo […]
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Guillermo del Toro’s Decision to Remake of Studio-Era Crime Yarn “Nightmare Alley” Is an Odd One

When Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) sees Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) watching him bathe outdoors in The Power of the Dog, he shouts and calls him a little bitch. It’s a terrifying moment, but it’s also the start of a twisted friendship that defines this triumphantly suspenseful Western directed by Jane Campion (The Piano, Top of the Lake). Based on a novel by Thomas Savage and set in 1925, The Power of the Dog takes place on a Montana cattle ranch where the stench of resentment is equal to the odor of manure. Seething over the marriage of his brother (Jesse Plemons) to a widow named Rose (Kirsten Dunst), Phil torments them both. His ultimate revenge on Rose? Grooming Peter, her teenage son, to be his protégé—and perhaps something more. Violence is inevitable, but Campion is more interested in the tragic erosion of Rose’s dignity and the anguish that Phil experiences as a closeted gay man in a tyrannically heteronormative world. By capturing Phil’s dangerous petulance and haunting vulnerability, Cumberbatch makes the character worthy of both our revulsion and our compassion. If you see the film, you may despise him, but like Peter, you won’t be able to look away. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Hollywood, Netflix.
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: For film noir fans, both ‘Nightmare Alley’ movies are the stuff dreams are made of

I’m not sure whether my favorite film noir is “Nightmare Alley” or “Nightmare Alley.”. Two movies of the same name are based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham. The first, the 1947 version starring Tyrone Power, is a black-and-white movie directed by Edmund Goulding. The latest, directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Bradley Cooper, maintains its dark atmosphere in color.
Telegraph

'Nightmare Alley' is film noir at its best

“Nightmare Alley” is a star-studded movie with most of the cast Academy Award winning or nominated actors and actresses. The film is extraordinarily well done, but I knew what was going to happen next. I could only think that I must have read the book. How I knew what was going to happen next is because I saw the original 1947 movie years ago starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell. But knowing what was going to happen didn’t diminish my enjoyment of the movie.
Bowling Green Daily News

Uneven 'Nightmare Alley' squanders talented cast and crew

“Nightmare Alley,” the latest from director Guillermo del Toro, gets off to a promising start before losing its way with a somewhat predictable second half. For a film that wants to have the audience on the edge of their seats the entire time, predictability proves to be a flaw that even del Toro and a loaded all-star cast can’t overcome.
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ satisfies, but ‘Nightmare Alley’ is oddly heartless

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which hits theaters this weekend, isn’t an end to Tom Holland’s Spidey. In addition to being a heartfelt love letter to the entire history of Spider-Man movies and the character of Peter Parker, the movie also serves as something of a soft reboot. Holland’s Spider-Man is brought closer to the character’s traditional roots, without the involvement of billionaire tech geniuses and space battles, and there’s the strong implication that Sony plans to continue with the character. If the results are half as satisfying as the second half of “No Way Home,” I’m looking forward to it.
star967.net

Win a Movie Tickets to see The King’s Man!

Listen to Eddie Volkman in the afternoons Monday-Thursday this week for your chance to win a pair of movie tickets to The King’s Man!. He will be giving them away every day between 2-6pm. As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war...
hometownsource.com

Del Toro masterfully foreshadows in remake of ‘Nightmare Alley’

As someone who researches a restaurant prior to going to it, surprises aren’t my favorite. Therefore, the idea of attending a movie with no knowledge of what it really is about was a gamble, to say the least, because if it’s bad, I’m stuck there for two hours.
Niagara Gazette

‘Nightmare Alley’ is a maze of escalating dark decisions

Traveling carnivals house secret lives, and none more so than the threadbare carnival in director Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.”. Run by a wiry fellow named Clem (a suitably mean and creepy Willem Dafoe), who wears a thin mustache that’s too dark for his age, the carnival feels like a mirage in the middle of nowhere, an American Dust Bowl oasis that shows up, settles for a while, and will, eventually, move on. 1939 is bleak, and the world is about to get bleaker.
