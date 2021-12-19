ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch and stream Broncos vs. Bengals game

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Denver Broncos (7-6) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

The game will be televised regionally on select CBS channels and in-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and on The Fox 103.5 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Bengals game on TV, according to 506sports.com.

To view which games will air in the other parts of the map, visit 506sports.com.

Denver leads the all-time series against Cincinnati 23-10, with a 14-3 record at home. The Broncos won their most recent showdown with the Bengals, defeating them 24-10 on the road in 2018. Denver is considered a 1.5-point favorite against Cincinnati this week.

