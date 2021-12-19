ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Back to Excited Episode 161: COVID Cancellations, Maurice Resigns, Spezza Appeal

By Arvind.
pensionplanpuppets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss:. Paul Maurice resigning as the Jets head...

www.pensionplanpuppets.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Paul Maurice
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
WWE
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL
WausauPilot

Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn’t listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday’s game. That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhl#Jets#Leafs#Soundcloud
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
The Independent

NHL announces players won't be allowed to go to Olympics

NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results.Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The league will use the previously scheduled Feb. 6-22 Olympic break to make up those games and others that need to be rescheduled.Bettman said, “Given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events ... Olympic participation is no longer feasible.” In a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

All I Want for Christmas is a World Cup

In 1972, if you are old enough to have been alive and to remember that year, the Summit Series captured the attention of hockey fans in Canada. Likely in Russia too. There’s stories galore about that event, TV specials, interviews, modern rethinking of the politics and the violence of the games — it’s a cultural landmark of hockey’s past that still matters today.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy