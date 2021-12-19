ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Vote count starts in Chile runoff between polar opposites

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

SANTIAGO, Chile — Results began trickling in Sunday for Chile's presidential runoff following a bruising campaign between a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump and a millennial former student protest leader who promises to attack nagging inequality in Latin America's most advanced economy. José Antonio Kast, a lawmaker...

AFP

'Fed up' Latin American voters demand change

When Latin American voters went to the polls in 2021, they had an unambiguous message for the ruling elite: we've had enough. In Chile, the most recent example, none of the traditional centrist parties in government since the end of dictatorship 31 years ago made it to the presidential runoff election. Instead millennial, leftist outsider Gabriel Boric thumped a far-right rival on Sunday. Ecuador elected its first rightwing president in 14 years in April; Peru opted in June to make an unknown socialist rural schoolteacher its president; and Honduras ended 12 years of conservative National Party rule in November, electing its first woman leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Chile’s new president: Boric brings a fresh start

The relief is immense. But so is the challenge that lies ahead. Gabriel Boric’s sweeping victory over his far-right opponent José Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential election on Sunday was welcome to all those alarmed at the prospect of a leader who admires the country’s late dictator Augusto Pinochet and embraces Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Polls had predicted that Mr Boric would win modestly in the second round; instead, with a 12 percentage point lead on a high turnout – giving him more votes than any president in history – he has a resounding mandate. Now Chile’s youngest ever president-elect, just 35, must attempt to push through his ambitious pledges of sweeping reform – including abolishing the private pension system, raising taxes, increasing the minimum wage and forgiving student debt – in a polarised nation.
POLITICS
NBC News

Chile’s Boric pledges an orderly economy, swift naming of Cabinet

Chilean leftist Gabriel Boric on Monday pledged to maintain an “orderly economy” and to move swiftly on naming a Cabinet, a day after a sweeping electoral victory propelled him to become Chile’s youngest-ever democratically elected president. Boric, a former student protest leader who leads a leftist coalition...
AMERICAS
AFP

Venezuela or Europe: What kind of leftist is Chile's new president?

Despite being branded a "communist" by his critics, Chile's left-wing president-elect Gabriel Boric has always pointed to Europe as the inspiration for the "social welfare" state he wants to create. Chile is one of the world's most unequal countries, where the top one percent hold more than a quarter of the wealth, according to the ECLAC UN agency. The incomes of the richest are 25 times those of the poorest, according to the OECD group of developed economies among which Chile is listed as the second-most unequal in terms of household disposable income. The rich-poor gulf was one of the sparks for a violent uprising in 2019 that left dozens dead and rocked the economy and political establishment.
AMERICAS
AFP

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric faces an uphill battle, with no majority in Congress, economic trouble on the horizon and a society reeling from a polarizing campaign. Even if he wanted to bring about radical changes to Chile's neoliberal economic model, the youthful president would find it difficult to convince a Congress that is just about equally split between left- and right-wing parties.
AMERICAS
dailyplanetdc.com

Former student activist Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s youngest president

Leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric defeated right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile’s presidential runoff on Sunday. The 35-year-old, who rose to prominence leading protests in 2011 demanding better education, will be the nation’s youngest leader. Boric has promised to address economic inequality, raise taxes on the rich and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Gabriel Boric beat the far right in Chile. Now he has to unite a divided country

Victory is sweet. The hundreds of thousands of Chileans who took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the leftwing former student leader, Gabriel Boric, in Chile’s presidential runoff elections certainly thought so. Boric won with a 12-point margin and a historic number of votes, imposing a convincing defeat on the rightwing candidate José Antonio Kast that few would have predicted only a month ago. Yet Boric’s victory speech was anything but gloating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
shorenewsnetwork.com

Chile leftist Boric widens leads in polarized presidential election

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean leftist candidate Gabriel Boric is leading the country’s presidential runoff with 54.72% of the vote, and appeared to be widening his lead over far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast at 45.28%, results showed on Sunday with half of ballots tallied. Chileans headed to the polls on Sunday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country's presidential runoff election. Boric spent months traversing Chile, vowing to...
POLITICS
AFP

'Chile is awake': From protests to new president

As Chile elected leftist Gabriel Boric as its new president Sunday, this is a timeline of the country's turmoil since bloody protests against inequality in 2019.  - 2019: Violent clashes - Protests in Chile's capital, Santiago, against a rise in metro fares on October 18, 2019, escalate into clashes between police and demonstrators angry at gaping social inequality.
ADVOCACY
Miami Herald

Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff

Chileans were electing their next president Sunday following a polarizing campaign between a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump and a millennial former student protest leader who promises to attack nagging inequality in Latin America's most advanced economy. José Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

