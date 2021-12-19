Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Penn Township

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 29, 9:43 p.m.: Two employees at the UPS facility on Coolidge Avenue got into an argument about a woman while in the break room. Their break ended and one of the men headed toward his work station and the second, Jesse Romero Velasquez, followed him. The argument continued and Velasquez took out a pocket knife and made stabbing motions toward the other man. He did not make contact with him. The two got into a physical altercation but there were no injuries. Police spoke to multiple witnesses and placed Jesse Romero Velasquez, 21, of Brighton, under arrest on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO