Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Penn Township

On December 20th, 2021 the West Chester Police Department received multiple reports of attempted theft from motor vehicles. The incidents occurred between approximately 4:00am and 5:00am on December 20th, and were primarily located in the area of the 500 block of E Union Street. These incidents were captured on multiple camera systems in the area. The suspect is pictured and described as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, blue sweatpants, red Nike sneakers, and a black face mask. Anyone who had similar incidents or can provide additional information about the incidents already reported is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at (610) 696-2700.
