ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Cairo, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday signed five strategic partnerships with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corporation including developing King Hussein International Airport, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The deals include a number of strategic agreements and a memorandum of understanding in the fields of tourism, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure in the city of Aqaba.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abu Dhabi Ports#Jordan#Wam
uticaphoenix.net

The United Arab Emirates is changing its weekend to Saturday

The United Arab Emirates is switching things up in 2022. The government announced on Tuesday that beginning Jan. 1, weekends will run from Friday afternoon to Sunday. Currently, the UAE has a Friday to Saturday weekend. The change is being enacted to “boost productivity and improve work-life balance,” the government said.
MIDDLE EAST
loyaltylobby.com

United Arab Emirates Aligns Weekend With The West From January 2022

It always comes as a surprise to some that in many Middle Eastern countries, the weekend is defined as Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday announced that it would align its weekend with the West from 2022. Government employees would move to a four-and-a-half-day workweek and get Friday afternoon off (important Muslin Friday prayers).
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

UK's Croda to sell most of its industrial chemicals unit to Cargill

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals group Croda International said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell most of its industrial chemicals businesses to food processing firm Cargill Inc for 915 million euros ($1 billion). ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Industry
Healthcare IT News

Abu Dhabi’s SEHA awarded AAMEN certificate for data security

The largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been awarded the AAMEN certificate for its compliance to government-standard information security and data privacy guidelines. Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company, also known as SEHA, owns and operates the UAE capital’s public hospitals and clinics, as well as COVID-19 PCR...
WORLD
Reuters

UK signs contracts to buy further 4.25 mln antivirals courses

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain has signed contracts to buy a further 4.25 million courses of antivirals for its health service to help combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said on Wednesday. Antivirals are treatments used to either treat those who are infected with a virus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala tells CNBC investing in crypto ecosystem

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has invested in the ecosystem around cryptocurrencies, such as block-chain technology, given the increase in the digital currency's market value, its CEO Khaldoon al-Mubarak told CNBC in an interview. "I think, you know, this is a business that had, what...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

TGI Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with ROOMFUL Co, Developers and Creators of Multiverse

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ('TGI'), a diversified technology and new wave real estate development company, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with top tier Metaverse development Roomful Co., to create ADVENT GALAXY metaverse, a digital twin of Advent Smart City™. ADVENT GALAXY will extend Advent City Real Estate by providing Virtual places to work (Co-Working spaces), Virtual Galleries, Virtual Training Centers, Virtual Classrooms, and more.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mondelez postpones reopening of global headquarters as Omicron spreads

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) has postponed the planned reopening of its global headquarters in Chicago as the Omicron coronavirus variant fuels "concern and uncertainty", a company spokesperson said. The company, which also makes Ritz crackers and Trident chewing gum, had earlier planned to...
BUSINESS
Variety

United Arab Emirates Leads the Way in West Asia in Luring Foreign Shoots

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made huge strides in attracting foreign film and TV productions to the United Arab Emirates as part of an ongoing effort by the federation of states on the Persian Gulf to diversify from their oil-based economy. They have come a long way since 2006 when Matt Damon and George Clooney-starrer “Syriana” marked the first major Hollywood film shot in the Dubai desert, followed by “The Kingdom,” which brought Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner to Abu Dhabi in 2007. In 2011, UAE aficionado Tom Cruise personally pulled off the stunt of gliding down Dubai’s 163-floor Burj Khalifa,...
WORLD
Reuters

Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Qatar on Monday joined Britain's Roll-Royce in developing small nuclear power plants capable of delivering low carbon energy to around 1 million homes each. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said it would invest 85 million pounds ($112.2 million) for a 10% stake in the project,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

IDT Corp's net2phone inks strategic partnership with Avant

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. Through the partnership, Avant’s global network of Trusted Advisors will offer net2phone’s advanced communications and collaboration solutions to customers in the US and in net2phone’s international markets.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt reopens ports after weather improves

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Suez Canal Economic Zone said on Tuesday that the Red Sea ports of Ain Sokhna, Adabiya, Port Said West, Port Said East, and Al Arish have been reopened. The ports of Port Tawfiq, El Zayteyat and Sharm El Sheikh reopened on Monday night, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar

Some audiences in the Middle East won’t get to experience the epic love story between Maria and Tony. Disney and 20th Century’s “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. In some cases, like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In other countries, such as Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors. The move isn’t entirely surprising because Middle Eastern countries have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, swearing, and other aspects that don’t comply...
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy