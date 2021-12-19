ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Eagles who'll benefit the most from matchup vs. Washington getting postponed

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Eagles had their Week 15 matchup against Washington postponed until Tuesday night because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the opposition.

Lost in the initial outrage of Philadelphia getting the short end of the stick, was the knowledge that several players on the Eagles roster would get two extra days of rest and mental preparation.

Here are seven Eagles who’ll benefit the most from Sunday’s matchup getting pushed back.

1. Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Giants in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

Hurts got in a full practice on Friday and Saturday, but he would have been listed as questionable had kickoff still been scheduled for 1:00 PM. Now with the matchup pushed back, Hurts gets two extra days of rest.

2. Miles Sanders

Dec 5, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles star running back has been dealing with an ankle injury and the two days of extra rest could prove huge for Sanders as he looks to post his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

3. Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

The postponement gives the Eagles head coach a few more days to prepare for Washington’s stout defense, and he now has some clarity on the running back position with all four backs healthy and ready to run Ron Rivera and crew out of Lincoln Financial Field.

The delay also brings clarity to the Minshew-Hurts dilemma.

4. Quez Watkins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

Like the Washington players returning from the COVID-19 list, Watkins now benefits from the delay in action, and had Sunday been the kickoff, Philadelphia’s top deep threat would have been inactive.

Watkins will be now playing on Tuesday.

5. Eagles offensive line

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

This is more about a group impact, with Philadelphia having one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, but also battling nagging injuries as well. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata can all benefit from the rest.

6. Fletcher Cox

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Cox usually sits out Wednesday practice for rest anyway, so two extra days should provide the Eagles star defensive tackle with the recharge necessary to wreak havoc upfront.

7. Steven Nelson

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

Terry McLaurin is expected to be cleared from his concussion and Cam Sims returned to the roster after spending time on the COVID-19 list. Nelson has been solid opposite Darius Slay and Philadelphia will need both of their top cover guys down the stretch.

