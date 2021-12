Jack Dorsey isn’t shy when it comes to making his opinions known, and the co-founder of Twitter and big-time Bitcoin supporter has been weighing into a crypto-related discussion started by a somewhat surprising source, singer Cardi B. The rapper tweeted the question “Do you think crypto is going to replace the dollar”, which Dorsey responded to with the specific affirmative of “Yes, Bitcoin will”.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO