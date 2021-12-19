ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduate education for a better world

On Friday, December 3, 2021, SMU broke ground...

University of Arkansas

Rom Named Graduate School and International Education Interim Dean

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Curt Rom, associate dean of international education, has been named interim dean of the Graduate School and International Education, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Interim Provost Terry Martin appointed Rom interim dean this month following the announcement of Dean Patricia R. Koski's retirement this month after a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
UT San Antonio

Business administration graduate inspired to become education leader

DECEMBER 8, 2021 — When business administration major Abi Alejandra Caceres first arrived at UTSA, her plan was to earn a degree to fulfill her dream of owning a beauty business. The fall 2021 graduate is leaving with a new dream inspired by the support and encouragement of faculty, staff and fellow students. Abi now aspires to pursue a career in research and higher education leadership.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WTAMU 18 Educational Leaders Graduating With Highest Degrees In Their Field

West Texas A&M will have 18 educational leaders graduating with the highest degrees in their field December 11th as part of the newest doctoral field graduate program. The fully online Ed.D. degree program was launched in 2018, preparing educational leaders for rural schools and those in higher education and educational organizations.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU educational doctorate graduates celebrate trailblazing 1st class

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group of educational trailblazers will walk across the stage this Saturday, December 11th, with the official title of doctor, in front of their name. The group, who’s made of 18 students with various occupations in education, is the first to graduate from WT’s Educational Leadership program. “We dealt with executive […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Daily

Where is the ‘world-class’ UW education?

As a public university, UW is morally and fiscally obligated to provide its students with resources to prepare them for life after graduation. A university this large in Seattle’s metropolitan environment should offer more choices and opportunities for students to pursue their specific career goals. Whether it be for...
SEATTLE, WA
tamu.edu

Karen Butler-Purry Receives Award For Outstanding Leadership In Graduate Education

Karen Butler-Purry, Texas A&M University associate provost and dean of the Graduate and Professional School, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Debra Stewart Award for Outstanding Leadership in Graduate Education by the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS). Butler-Purry was presented with the award earlier this month at the CGS Annual Meeting in New Orleans.
COLLEGES
Southern Methodist University
Education
The Albany Herald

Albany State graduates set out to change the world

ALBANY — More than 800 Albany State University students embarked on the next phase of their lives after graduating from the university in a ceremony that was held at the Albany Civic Center. Students from the College of Arts and Sciences; The Darton College of Health Professions; the College...
ALBANY, GA
The 74

Why I Left My District to Become an Education Advocate

Over the past year, numerous terms have been thrown around in lengthy policy debates about dollar amounts. “Closing the digital divide.” “Missed learning.” “Accelerating learning.”  But while politicians debated nuances, they put children — and their futures — at risk.  The American education system has never equitably served all students, but the COVID-19 pandemic showed […]
EDUCATION
Open house at Remington College Fort Worth Campus

Start 2022 with Remington College Fort Worth Campus! The campus will showcase its programs with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022. The public is invited to tour the campus, view the labs, chat with instructors, and learn more about the diploma and degree programs. For more information about Remington College Fort Worth Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/fort-worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
iu.edu

IU Rhodes Scholar's goal: 'Make the world a better place'

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaited Indiana University Bloomington senior Elvin Irihamye: an interview with the committee that would decide whether to name him a prestigious Rhodes Scholar. The challenge was he had only 20 minutes during a video conference interview to convince the members. Irihamye's plan was straightforward: present the most...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT’s first class of doctoral in educational leadership students to graduate Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During West Texas A&M University’s upcoming commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021, 18 students will be making university history as the first students graduating as part of the university’s doctoral program in educational leadership. According to a news release from the university, the 18 students will graduate at 10 a.m. […]
CANYON, TX
