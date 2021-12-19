ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Stanbury Stunned in 2 Dazzling Dresses at Her Wedding

By Michelle Regalado
Cover picture for the articleCaroline Stanbury has officially tied the knot! The Ladies of London alum married Sergio Carrallo in a lavish wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 18, wearing not one, but two breathtaking gowns for the special occasion. According to E! News, Caroline donned two dresses from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti for...

#Wedding Dress#Wedding Party#Wedding Reception#Wedding Photos#The Ladies Of London#Greek
