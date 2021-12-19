ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

QUINT STUDER: GOALS AND PERFORMANCE

mybackyardnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Aren’t We Meeting Our Goals? Five Reasons Initiatives Fail or Underperform. Why do initiatives and/or programs fail? Or, if they don’t completely fail, why do they fall short of achieving their desired goals?. I recently had the privilege to present to leaders at a health system....

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Use Manifestation To Improve Performance And Achieve Your Business Goals

Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN- Chef, Nutritionist, Reiki Master & Founder of Culinary Alchemy®, which combines functional & spiritual nutrition. Manifestation might sound like something that only happens in yoga studios, but the practice of creating intentions and then watching them appear can have a real place in business. Manifesting success is less about wishing and dreaming and more about defining your goals and setting the stage to make them happen with practices such as visualization and affirmations. This practice takes root in the idea that you have the power to create the life that you desire; all it takes is a little focus, determination and faith. Here are five tools to help you manifest success in the business world.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

4 ways work will look different in 2022

The way we work has changed drastically over the past year. The integration into our lives and our reliance on technology has also increased. We’ve reached the era of “tele-everything,” and virtual or hybrid work is now the new normal. As we settle into new routines before the new year, it’s important to take stock of where we’re headed in 2022.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
SmartAsset

Understanding How Auto-IRA Plans Work

If your workplace doesn’t offer a retirement savings plan, such as a 401(k), you may be left wondering how you can adequately invest for the future. Thankfully, many states are now sponsoring auto-IRA plans in an effort to bridge the … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Auto-IRA Plans Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kotter
Essence

Mashonda Tifrere, Aliya Janell, Sevyn Streeter & Brittney Escovedo Share Lessons Learned As Black Women Entrepreneurs Today

The ladies brought relatable advice to the table during a conversation at the ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit presented by Coca-Cola®. Being an entrepreneur in today’s climate can often come with the highest of highs, lowest of lows and plenty of trial and error in between. It’s also a career move that has ultimately helped millions around the world achieve their dreams of financial freedom and economic independence.
ECONOMY
enterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work model: 4 tips for teams in 2022

In 2022, the hybrid work model will be called, simply, "work." Until it’s the norm, teams will have growing pains making the adjustment. While there is no cookie-cutter approach for all people, roles, or projects, consider these tips to smooth the transition. 1. Co-create the hybrid work model with...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Hospital
Jennifer Bonn

Making Goals

The beginning of a new year is always a great time to make new goals. Making new goals gives you a chance to reflect on your life, what is working, and what you can improve. Divide your goals into categories, make them achievable, and revisit them regularly to see what progress you made, and what changes you would like to make to your goals. Here are some ideas for categories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MedicalXpress

Research highlights gap in methamphetamine use figures

Methamphetamine use could be two to four times higher than estimated figures in national surveys, researchers at The University of Queensland have found. Dr. Gary Chan from UQ's National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research said the research investigated data collected between 2001 and 2019 and examined lifetime methamphetamine use for three main cohorts born between 1951–1960, 1961–1970 and 1971–1980.
ouhsc.edu

Optimal Performance: In Pursuit of Optimal Performance

What do you think about stress? Do you believe that stress is bad for you; that it gets in the way of accomplishing your goals? If so, you’re not alone. Surprisingly, however, this belief could be amplifying negative outcomes and keeping stress from helping you reach your true potential. Let’s start the conversation on how to use stress to enhance, rather than hinder, your performance—in school, at work, and in life.
ZOOM
Fast Company

Why businesses need a strategy for every role

Open up any newspaper and you’ll find a headline speaking to the current labor shortage around the world. What’s fascinating to me about our current challenge is that it’s not isolated to a single industry or type of role. Companies from retailers to SaaS companies, including ActiveCampaign, are hiring across departments and regions. And this hiring surge doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Attracting the Next Generation of Members

In today’s market, credit unions need to ensure they’re staying competitive. In a world accustomed to fast-paced interactions and transactions, members expect a similar lending experience. Today’s members demand faster decisions, greater transparency into credit decisions and the ability to prove they’re financially stable, even when their traditional credit file might imply otherwise.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Essence

The Financial Perspectives of Black Women

Black/African American women are the backbone of many communities. From leading the fight on women’s rights, heading up protests for all Black/African American lives, being at the center of important conversations on social media, or giving back to their community, they’re always looking out for others. This is no different in their own households. When it comes to handling finances and building a legacy, the voices of Black/African American women are instrumental in making important decisions for their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
optometrytimes.com

How to create a multicultural-friendly environment in your optical practice

Following three tips in communication ensures a win-win for patients and physicians. As eye care professionals, we come into this industry to give the world sight. The reality is that some cultures are not getting the quality eye care they deserve. The fact is that we live in a diverse world. If we live in a metropolitan area or large city, we probably see patients with different ethnic backgrounds daily.
HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Personally Professional

Any profession involves a lot more than just showing up at work, doing what you’re expected to do, then going home, totally clearing our minds of anything work-related. Try as we might, we cannot completely isolate our work and personal lives. Neither exists in isolation, which means that it is both our personal and professional responsibility to pay attention to our interpersonal, personal, and interpersonal relationships.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy