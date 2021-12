When countries around the world began charting their course of reopening, I knew I wanted to report on the ground as global cities welcomed back travelers. The opportunity to visit places right as (a shred of) normalcy returns was a rare privilege — seeing storefronts unshutter, communities re-emerge from lockdown, and businesses re-acclimate to tourism. This summer, I showed up in Greece days after their quarantine mandate lifted, and moved over to France on the morning of their reopening. But as home to some of the longest, strictest lockdowns amid the pandemic, Asia felt completely out of bounds to me.

