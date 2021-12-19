ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carabao Cup semi-finals could be switched to one-legged ties to ease festive fixture pile-up caused by Covid outbreak

By Anthony Chapman
 5 days ago
FOOTBALL chiefs are reportedly set to make this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals just one-legged ties in a bid to ease fixture congestion caused by Covid.

Numerous teams have had games postponed over the last week after a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

The Carabao Cup semis could be turned into one-legged ties to ease the fixture pile-up Credit: The Sun

The likes of Tottenham, Leicester and Brentford have all been affected, meaning they will have to squeeze in axed games at some stage later this season.

But with the trio among those set to play in this week’s Carabao Cup quarters, the Telegraph claims 2022’s semi-finals could be changed from two-legged ties to just the one.

That would free up an extra match slot, which could then be used by teams to fulfil any outstanding Premier League obligations.

And there won’t be any mysteries surrounding the changes either, with chiefs using the same formula to ease pressure on squads last season.

Currently, the first legs for the semi-finals are set for January 3.

But the eight remaining sides must first make it past the quarter-finals coming up.

Arsenal host Sunderland on Tuesday, with the other three games set for Wednesday.

That sees Brentford face Chelsea, Liverpool take on Leicester and Tottenham battle West Ham.

An alternative method for the semis could see the January 3 date scrapped, with the first leg replacing the second, and the second being pushed back further.

However, this is would cause an even bigger fixture headache.

And Chelsea would be especially affected, with the European champions jetting off for the Club World Cup in February.

Man City are the current holders of the Carabao Cup after beating Spurs 1-0 in last season’s final.

But they will not be able to win it for a fifth consecutive time after being dumped out in the last round by West Ham on penalties.

