Premier League

Newcastle 0 Man City 4: Leaders secure Christmas No1 spot as Cancelo scores pick of goals after Dias gifted early opener

By Oscar Paul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGr17_0dRCSU7700

PEP GUARDIOLA's Manchester City heaped more misery on relegation strugglers Newcastle.

The table toppers hit four past the magpies to ensure they will stay top for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n61Es_0dRCSU7700
Sterling and Mahrez finished the game off with two fine finishes Credit: AFP

Ruben Dias handed City an early lead thanks to a defensive mistake by Ciaran Clark.

the defender let the ball drop over his head thinking goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka was there to claim it, but Dias steered it home.

Less than 20 minutes later, Cancelo went from provider to goal scorer.

The right-back weaved his way into a shoot opportunity 25 yards from goal, and unleashed a rocket into the top left corner - leaving the keeper with no chance of saving it.

Newcastle tried to carve out one or two opportunities of there own and had a decent penalty shout.

Winger Ryan Fraser was cleaned out by the on-rushing Ederson inside the penalty area, but nothing was given.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyw8G_0dRCSU7700

Magpies main man Allan Saint-Maximin was sent on for the second half, but was unable to change their fortunes.

Riyad Mahrez added a well-placed third, and Sterling capped off a fine City performance with a tap-in.

The US Sun

The US Sun

