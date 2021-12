GTFO recently received a new update that made some changes and fixed several bugs. The developers have renamed the PSON-EA Palette to Early Adopter. Also, the palette comes with fancy new colors. This palette is only accessible to those who have played the game during Early Access. If players haven’t received it even after meeting the requirements, don’t worry because the developers are looking into it and will reward them after the fix.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO