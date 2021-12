This is the week that Marvel fans have been waiting for. We had this level of hype since mid-April 2019 when Avengers: Endgame delivered the finale of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Technically, Spider-Man: Far From Home concluded Phase 3, transitioning us to Phase 4. But Endgame is the movie that ended the entire MCU arc up to that point. Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be as big a movie as Endgame when it comes to fan interest. It might not be as consequential for the overall MCU story, given that we’re in the early days of Phase 4. But MCU fans are desperate to see it. And it turns out that Spider-Man: No Way Home might deliver a huge credits surprise: The trailer we’re all dying to see.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO