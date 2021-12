The Tennessee Lady Vols looked like themselves again Monday in a dominant 112-58 win over Eastern Tennessee State on Monday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. The No. 9 Lady Vols (10-1) crushed the Bucs (1-11) on the glass, out-rebounding ETSU 61-27 after getting out-rebounded for the first time all season in Saturday's 74-63 loss to No. 3 Stanford. Tennessee shook off any remnant of the first loss of the season, shooting 53% and scoring 70 points in the paint. ...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO