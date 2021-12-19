ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Won't Sign QB Jake Dolegala, G Wyatt Teller Returning from Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Pete Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns have told the agent for quarterback Jake Dolegala they will not be signing him according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report. That could mean the Browns know they are getting another quarterback back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, likely Baker Mayfield and no longer need another...

