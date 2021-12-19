ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Dianne Collins aka Q.T. Diva’s debut single “We’re In A New World” is Out Now on All Major Music Platforms.

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago

Q.T. Diva Portrait Image

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNMp4_0dRCMeUZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lw51P_0dRCMeUZ00

Dianne Collins aka Q.T. in Criteria Studios recording “We’re In A New World”.

“We’re In A New World” is the first single release from upcoming solo artist Q.T. Diva. The song was released November 12, 2021.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — "We’re In A New World” is the first single release from upcoming solo artist Q.T. Diva. The song was released November 12, 2021.

Dianne Collins aka Q.T. Diva met Producer, Dave Poler at the renowned Criteria Studios in Miami, iconic home of hundreds of gold, platinum, and diamond singles and albums, while recording the audiobook of her 9-time award winning bestseller, "Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World".

Q.T. Diva told Dave she had a song she wanted to record. The two joined their talents and the result became something that transcends the mainstream — music that hits your mind on a higher level, deeper inside where the subconscious comes to life.

The story behind the song might seem simple, yet it shows the importance of listening to the universe and signals that are sent to or through us. One day Q.T. woke up and raced to her computer to compose the lyrics of “We’re In A New World” which flowed through her like a supernova rap of ultimate truth. She listened and captured that precious moment …

And from that moment “We’re In A New World” emerged, an imaginative blend of Spoken Word, Hip-Hop and Pop that frees the mind and soothes the soul, exploding the molecules and connecting them again in a cascade of defining moments.

Although this is Q.T. Divas first release as a recording artist, she is no stranger to the music world. She grew up in a family of musical talent and this is just the beginning of a trip into the world of deeper thoughts and who knows what the next story will tell.

Thank you for listening!

Music Reviewer Jon Wright:

“Delving into the eternal well of mystical wisdom, Q.T. Diva resurfaces with a clear and concise message of oneness – gifting us with the genre-bending, mind-expanding original listening experience, "We're in a New World"! Easy-going grooves forge a firm and ethereal foundation for Q.T.'s calmly compassionate lyrical examination of the powers that be in you and me, with an artful emphasis on the individual's willingness to transform their own consciousness as the launchpad for any meaningful shift in our existential perspective. Subtle shifts in the instrumentals give the song charming color and character as it continues to unfold, allowing Q.T.'s deliveries to expand along with them.” – Jon Wright, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, music educator.

Jocke Larsson

JOLAr

Visit us on social media:

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman In Winn Dixie With Machete Arrested, Tosses Feces At Deputy

Last week, deputies in Florida had a handful of a woman to deal with after a Winn Dixie manager requested that a machete-wielding Florida woman be escorted out of the store. According to investigators, deputies were called to Winn-Dixie in Crescent City after someone reported a woman with a machete acting erratically. Deputies arrived and located Neomi Brown, 41, of Crescent City in the store with a machete in a sheath attached to her backpack.
FLORIDA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Australian prog-metal monsters Karnivool debut new single, All It Takes

Karnivool have unveiled a new single, All It Takes, which sees them once again join forces with producer Forrester Savell. The song is the band’s first with Savell since their collaboration on 2009 breakthrough album, Sound Awake. It’s a menacing track that recalls a bit of Ænima-era Tool in its brooding blend of dark mechanical riffs and drifting, dynamic vocals.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Educator#New World#Will Rock#Criteria Studios
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Robert Stillman Shares New Single “It’s All Is”

Next year, multi-faceted creative Robert Stillman is set to release his eighth studio album, What Does it Mean to Be American. Like his previous records, his newest work is almost entirely instrumental and constructed through hours of meticulous studio curation, layering together dozens of instrumental improvisations, all played by Stillman himself. Stillman moves effortlessly between genres, incorporating elements of jazz, drones, chamber music, psychedelia, and more into his potent experimental concoction.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Listen to The Amity Affliction’s powerful new single, ‘Death is All Around’

Aussie metalcore icons The Amity Affliction are back with their final song of 2021, ‘Death Is all Around’. The powerful new track arrives at the same as the release of the Queensland rocker’s limited-edition 7″ EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. The EP features ‘Death is All Around’ alongside their other two singles of the year, ‘Like Love’ and ‘Give Up The Ghost’. You can find the full EP on their official website.
MUSIC
fashionweekdaily.com

James William Awad, aka Senior, takes the music world by storm

The hip-hop musical genre is reliable for discovering powerful and impactful voices. However, given how overcrowded the genre is, it can be incredibly difficult for a single voice to stand out and be heard. Because of this disadvantage, every voice in hip-hop that rises above the rest is worth listening to. James William Awad, aka Senior, established himself as one of these powerful voices worthy of being listened to with his superhit debut single, “Alexandra,” and built a strong following across Spotify and Instagram. The relaxed vibes of James William’s “Alexandra” evoke the steady and smooth beats of Drake’s music and envelop the listener in a richly woven world of sound. The mood of awed reverence in the single piqued the interest of those who crave a steady beat and a strong voice to carry it. This release helped to build the anticipation for Senior’s debut album, I Feel Better Alone. The wait was rewarded, as the fourteen-track offering gave listeners greater access to the effortless flow of James William Awad’s chilled music. Track three on the album, “Percocet My Love,” is a notable standout that perfectly frames James William’s approach to hip-Hop. The track plays like a hazy ode to both an opioid and a state of mind. “I’ve got too many people counting on me, now I can’t escape,” he sings in a soft and gentle tone as the dichotomy of the desperate words sung sweetly over a smooth beat adds to their resonance and power.
MUSIC
Volume One

Hear This Howl! We're Wolves Releases Debut Self-Titled Album

Good things come to those who wait. And those waiting for the first release from a local rap/rock/folk super group have had their patience rewarded. We’re Wolves, an Eau Claire-based music group comprising rapper Cory Crowell (Fathom), vocalist Alyssa Thoms, guitarist Adam Thoms, keyboardist Paul Buxton, and drummer Ben Peterson released their debut eight-song self-titled album earlier this month. The release marks the first full-length recording from the group since the group formed in 2015 – a six-year wait Crowell is thankful has finally come to an end.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Debuts New Single “Petrichor”

A second single from Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd‘s forthcoming solo album “Echoes & Cocoons” received its online premiere today, December 17th. That track is titled “Petrichtor” and you can give it a listen below. Boyd himself had the following to say about the song:. “I...
MUSIC
NME

Watch the enchanting music video for NCT’s new single ‘Beautiful’

NCT have unveiled the music video for their latest single, ‘Beautiful’. The music video follows members of the boyband going through a day in their life, before gathering at the end to perform the track while it snows. “When everything in the world goes back to its position / Why are they shining more beautifully,” the group croons on the chorus.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vulture

TikTok Is Watching Tracy Joseph’s Every Move

Many of Tracy Joseph’s viral TikToks start with her shaking her index finger at the camera, as if to say, Wait a second. I might be onto something here. Since the 20-year-old often posts her first or second take, when she starts dancing, it’s like she’s reacting to her choreography right alongside her viewers. She often laughs or claps a hand over her mouth after she hits her last move. Then, she’ll post the footage without editing it or even choosing a thumbnail (which means half her feed looks like close-ups of sweatshirts). Her account, @tracy.oj, comes across as a celebration of spontaneous creation. “I just post freely,” she told Vulture during a November video call. “Whenever I want to, whatever I want to, however I want to do it.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy