ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: The sight of Joe Root being hit where it hurts TWICE brought tears to my eyes - while England may need to move Dawid Malan up to the top of the order

By David Lloyd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

England are staring at a second Ashes Test defeat after Australia piled on the runs then picked their way through the visitors' top order on day four in Adelaide.

Australia declared for 230-9 setting England a target of 468 to win, before Jhye Richardson took two wickets and removed both of the tourists' openers in between Michael Neser dismissing Dawid Malan for lbw.

In the final ball of the day, Mitchell Starc sent Joe Root back to the pavilion in a further blow for England, who need to hang on to their six remaining batsmen as the task of putting on 386 more runs to win is surely too much to ask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316dvy_0dRCM4zm00
England are staring at defeat in the second Ashes Test with Australia in Adelaide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPzCK_0dRCM4zm00
The tourists need to avoid losing six wickets in Monday's final day to salvage an unlikely draw

With the second Test edging towards an Australia victory, with England on 82-4, Sportsmail columnist DAVID LLOYD picks out the best of the Adelaide action...

Jonathan Agnew is a wonderful broadcaster and tends to be sympathetic towards England when they are going through horrible times like this.

But even Aggers said on Test Match Special in all his experience that the third day of this second Test was one of the worst he can remember. It didn’t get too much better on Sunday and it’s all very depressing.

There was little chance of any sympathy coming England’s way from the fourth day radio commentary after Aggers and his crew were confined to barracks by Covid protocols.

I appreciate how difficult it was for ABC to cobble a team together and commentate from Perth but it was like listening to players. When an England wicket fell they cheered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qmh2k_0dRCM4zm00
Two positive Covid cases among the media meant the BBC and ABC were not there in Adelaide

The sight of Joe Root being hit twice where it most hurts brought tears to my eyes.

Did I ever tell you the same thing happened to me in Perth in 1974? Switch Mitchell Starc for Jeff Thomson and you get the picture.

Only I had a little pink box to save me rather than the protection they have today. I told the nurse – get rid of the pain but keep the swelling….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrn5B_0dRCM4zm00
England captain Joe Root was hit where it hurts on two separate occasions on day four

Just after tea on day three Nathan Lyon had bowled 17 overs and taken two for 18. Then think back to how Australia knocked Jack Leach out of the series by smashing him for 95 off 11 overs in Brisbane.

You can see from thousands of miles away the plan is for Lyon to bowl at one end and the seamers to rotate from the other.

England simply have to take Lyon on. They have to find a way to score against him but they just can’t seem to do it.

Still puzzling over England’s selection in Adelaide. It’s a day-night match and Chris Woakes has barely featured.

They seem to have picked him to lengthen the batting. It’s telling you England know the batting isn’t up to it. But it’s hapless selection. Mark Wood had to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSWwa_0dRCM4zm00
Chris Woakes (left) was barely used during the pink ball day/night Test in Adelaide

What was I saying about the England openers? It’s on repeat.

Yes Haseeb Hameed got a ball with his name on it but he still has that problem of playing with his hands too low.

The reason Dawid Malan is a much better player in Australia is that his hands are high. Malan might as well go in first. They will have to change it for Melbourne.

That lack of preparation is coming home to roost now. England are dropping catches and missing run out chances on top of everything else.

They had bowled 22 no balls to Australia’s two by the end of the fourth day, too. It comes down to match sharpness.

I know Covid is a huge factor but England have to try to find a way….

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-England footballer Daniel Sturridge is ordered to pay £22,400 reward money to a musician who found his Pomeranian after it was stolen in a robbery at his LA home in 2019

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge has been ordered to pay £22,400 to a man who found his lost dog in 2019. Sturridge, now 32, made a plea on social media after his beloved Pomeranian dog named Lucci, who is worth up to £4,000, was stolen after his Los Angeles house was burgled in July 2019, with bags also taken.
PETS
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Agnew
Person
Joe Root
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Nathan Lyon
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Tea#First Match#Ashes Test#Covid#Abc#Commentate
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: I want to see a lot of bottle, a lot of fight and a lot of runs! With the pressure on for the third Test, England must channel their anger, aggression and calmness, as Australia would love to see in-fighting

England's coaches have clearly decided to take a tougher approach with their underperforming players and the outcome of the Ashes depends on how they respond. The backroom staff's style has been largely to put an arm round the shoulder of the batters, to cajole them into subtle changes of technique, but it hasn't worked.
SPORTS
SkySports

The Ashes: Joe Root confident of scoring hundred ahead of Boxing Day Test as England bid to mount comeback

Joe Root has backed himself to "bang out a hundred" ahead of the Boxing Day Test as he promised England fans a response from his side with the Ashes on the line. The tourists need to beat Australia in Melbourne to retain hope of regaining the urn after a nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane followed by the 275-run defeat in the day-night Test in Adelaide.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ray Illingworth, the only England cricket captain to lead a side to Ashes series victory in Australia without tasting defeat, dies at the age of 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, Yorkshire have announced. Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 Test series victory over Australia Down Under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer. Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

New Year's eve on a knife edge: PM to rule on new restrictions on Monday as scientists predict any new curbs on socialising could be in place until late MARCH - while London's daily Covid hospital admissions surge by 92%

Further Covid restrictions could be imposed just in time for New Year's Eve as Boris Johnson is set to review the latest figures on Monday. The new restrictions, which may include a return to the rule of six and a ban on socialising with another household indoors, could be in place until late March under measures examined by Government scientific advisers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

An 18-year-old wonderkid, a player who cruelly got injured just before he was to be selected by Gareth Southgate for the first time and ANOTHER talented right-back... TEN uncapped players who could still make England's 2022 World Cup squad

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 21, giving players the best part of 11 months to prove to England manager Gareth Southgate why they deserve to make the flight to Qatar. There are, of course, players who can be confident about making the plane but others find themselves...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy