Strictly bosses 'considering a pay rise to lure Anton Du Beke back as a dancer ahead of Bruno Tonioli's comeback to the judging panel'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Anton Du Beke could reportedly be offered a pay rise next year to return to Strictly Come Dancing as a dancer.

The TV star, 55, was part of the judging panel for this year's series as he filled in for Bruno Tonioli who remained in the US as a judge on Dancing With The Stars amid covid restrictions.

According to The Sun, insiders are expecting Bruno to return to the Strictly panel for the 2022 series.

A source said: 'The last thing bosses want is to lose him if they do welcome Bruno back.

'They appreciate it'll be hard for him to go back to the day job. So they're keen to offer a sweetener.'

A representative for Strictly Come Dancing declined to comment. MailOnline has also contacted representatives for Anton Du Beke for comment.

It comes after Craig Revel Horwood called Anton a 'great addition' to the Strictly judging panel as the pair admitted that they do love playing 'Good Cop, Bad Cop.'

Co-stars: The TV star, 55, was part of the judging panel for this year's series as he filled in for Bruno Tonioli who remained in the US as a judge on Dancing With The Stars amid covid restrictions (pictured in 2019)

Speaking to Best magazine, Craig said: 'Anton's a great addition, he knows the process of working with celebrities inside-out, he's been there.

'Particularly with celebs that haven't been 'gifted', he's had to manoeuvre them around that dancefloor – and he's been with great dancers, where he could show off his talents!

'Armed with all that information, he's showing great empathy for the celebs – he's more lenient than me. And he's funny. Long may it continue, he's a good egg, Anton.

'We're topping and tailing the ladies on the panel, poor things – except we're about five metres apart, plus there are Perspex screens! We have to lean forward to chat to each other, but that just adds to the fun.

'You can say, "Sorry, Anton, I didn't hear a word you said, darling..." We do love to play Good Cop, Bad Cop.'

Speaking about his first season as a Strictly judge, Anton gushed: 'Incredible. And don't ask me who's going to win because I genuinely have no idea!

'I like to think I've not been too soft, but I've been nicer than Craig, which isn't difficult. Though, as anyone who knows him will tell you, he's wonderful – a lamb in wolf 's clothing.

'I do enjoy that we book-end the ladies. A Craig and Anton sandwich. Now, there's an unenviable position for Motsi and Shirley...

'But the most important thing for me is to be involved in Strictly, because I love the show.'

Craig and Anton's interview comes after it was reported that BBC bosses are split over whether to dump Anton and bring Bruno back to the Strictly panel.

Praise: It comes after Craig Revel Horwood called Anton a 'great addition' to the Strictly judging panel as the pair admitted that they do love playing 'Good Cop, Bad Cop'

Bruno had previously flown between Los Angeles for US version, Dancing With The Stars and England for Strictly, but Covid restrictions meant he could not appear on both.

Sources at the BBC say that his decision to choose the role in the States, which is understood to pay him in the region of £800,000 rather than the £250,000 he was getting for his Strictly duties, means that some chiefs think their loyalty should lie with Du Beke.

They also fear that Anton might quit the show, which he has appeared on as a professional dancer since its inception, if he is axed from the judging panel.

Bruno, who was on the Strictly panel since the show launched in 2004, has been selected to be a judge on the show's tour which starts early next year.

He will line up alongside Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Craig said: 'Anton's a great addition, he knows the process of working with celebrities inside-out, he's been there' 

Some suggest that the move could be a 'sweetener' for Bruno so they don't have to invite him back and ditch Anton, but others think it is a way of lining up his return.

Anton, the only remaining member of the original 2004 Strictly troupe, recently revealed how much he prefers to be a judge.

He said: 'That is one of the plus sides of the role, that I've been afforded more time at home. Because I only ever do Saturdays, I'm just doing the weekends.

'What also is lovely is, I go on the school run in the morning, or I pick up in the afternoon, whatever it is, and the other children come up to me and they say 'I saw you on the dancing. I saw you on the dancing'.'

Last year The MoS revealed how Tonioli earned £33,000 per minute from the BBC after it was agreed that he would appear via video link from LA because he could not make it back to be in the studio.

He was only seen or heard for three minutes 46 seconds despite being paid £125,000.

Family: Anton, the only remaining member of the original 2004 Strictly troupe, recently revealed how much he prefers to be a judge as it means he can spend more time at home

